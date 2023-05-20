National stockmanship and stewardship events will take place in McCook on June 15 and Norfolk on June 13.

The events will include live low-stress cattle handling demonstrations on foot and horseback. Other sessions include market outlook, grazing management, cattle nutrition and herd health. There will be an opportunity to become Beef Quality Assurance certified or renew an expired certification.

Many of the sessions will be presented in both English and Spanish.

Registered producers can also attend a grazing workshop on June 14 in Norfolk where speakers will cover grazing management to promote soil health, settling cattle on pasture and virtual fencing.

BQA is a national program that offers educational programming on proper management techniques, with a commitment to quality through every segment of the beef industry.

Stockmanship and stewardship is offered through a partnership between the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Beef Checkoff, Beef Quality Assurance, Merck Animal Health and Certified Angus Beef.

Both events will include a Certified Angus Beef strip steak lunch courtesy of Cargill Animal Protein and CAB. During lunch, CAB will share how they are using BQA certifications to validate every cattleman’s commitment to raising healthy, nutritious and high-quality beef, with consumers and the brand’s licensed partners.

"We know producers do a great job caring for their livestock and BQA is a great way to verify that commitment with our partners and consumers, said Bruce Cobb, CAB executive vice president of production."

For more information and to register go online to stockmanshipandstewardship.org. The cost is $50 and preregistration is required.