The highest degree in FFA was awarded to 687 students from across the state at the 95th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention on March 29-31 in Lincoln.

Thirteen students from Gothenburg received the state FFA degree, the most of any FFA chapter in western Nebraska. Gothenburg also was recognized as first overall from Nebraska, in the National Chapter Award Program.

Elleigh Fisher was the first FFA member from the North Platte chapter to receive the state degree. The North Platte FFA chapter was formed in 2018. Fisher is currently a student at Chadron State College, studying biology.

The chapters earning the most Nebraska State FFA degrees this year were St. Paul with 16 degree recipients and Pender with 15.

The state degree recognizes FFA members who have received their chapter degrees, been active FFA for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth grade level, maintained a supervised agricultural experience program, demonstrated their leadership skills, and have shown a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.

Approximately 7,634 FFA members and guests attended the convention. Members attended leadership workshops and other activities, participated in a number of competitions related to agricultural skills, and served as the legislative body for the Nebraska FFA Association.

FFA members in west central Nebraska who received the state FFA degree are listed by their schools in alphabetical order below:

Ainsworth

Tatum Nickless, Lauren Ortner, Colten Orton, Gracie Petty, Makenna Pierce, Jensen Williams.

Anselmo-Merna

Samuel McMillan, Jonathan Olson.

Arcadia

Chase Lewandowski.

Arthur County

Whitley Rut, Mary Worthing.

Broken Bow

Lucas Bell, Hagen Campbell.

Callaway

Jocelyn Bailey, Grant Hrupek, Matthew Mannon, Kaden Paulsen, Taylor Ross, Abby Stallbaumer.

Cody-Kilgore

Parker Andrews, Kassidy Roseberry.

Cozad

Waylon Fleharty, Hayden Russman.

Dundy County-Stratton

Payton Nelson, Andrew Englot, Holly Hylton, Peyton Rife.

Eustis-Farnam

Ryley Collins, Broden Dean, Genesee Knackstedt, Chester Oberg, Skyler Oberg, Katlynn Parker, Kelsey Shotkoski, Colton Stubbs.

Gothenburg

Gage Andersen, Jacob Burge, Emily Cornwell, Bennett Geiken, Katelyn Hetz, Sydney Houchin, Lexi Johnson, Kai Jorgenson, Emma Peterson, Emaleigh Rosse, Jada Rubalcava, Kara Waskowiak, Addison Wyatt.

Hayes Center

Ashlin Broz, Kyler Cox, Ory Johnson, Jay Mintling.

Hitchcock County

Trent Kisker.

Maywood

Kiley Hejtmanek, Troy Rutherford, Alexis Wood.

McCook

Ethan Bortner, Sammy Rodewald, Kole Warren.

McPherson County

Kinnley Powers.

North Platte

Elleigh Fisher.

Ogallala

Jaden Fanning, Karlielynne Hayes, Morgan Lile, Presley Nowak.

Paxton

Easton Finch.

Perkins County

Eli Busick, Emma Klahn.

Sandhills (Dunning)

Emily Leach, Preston Moschenross, Colinn Winkelbauer.

Stapleton

Caleb Burnside, Tad Dimmitt, Citori Kramer.

Sutherland

Peyton Fisher, Rebecca Foster, William Martinez, Tessa Miller, Boone Snyder.

Valentine

Taylor Battershaw, Bryan Keller, Austyn Kieborz, Connor Kreutner, Jack Lancaster, Lee Major, Logan Muirhead, Gracey Taylor.

Wallace

Kyler Flaming, Chase Martin, Emma Matson, Trey Robertson.

Wauneta-Palisade

Sydnee Acton, Hoyte Holmes, Kyle Jutten, Ryleigh McCrumb, Mandy Sandoval.