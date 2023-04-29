A webinar on Thursday will focus on drought assistance programs for ag producers. It is presented by the University of Nebraska Extension in cooperation with Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency.

The webinar will also discuss drought management principles. To register, go to cap.unl.edu/webinars.

The webinar is part of UNL’s Center for Agricultural Profitability webinar series devoted to topics for farm and ranch management, profitability, economics and farm survival.

Nebraska FSA’s Pat Lechner, chief of the Price Support, Conservation and Environmental Programs staff, will provide a reminder to producers of what information is needed to apply for key FSA drought assistance programs. He will be joined by Nebraska FSA Farm Loan Program Specialist Ben Herink, who will discuss drought disaster designations and the triggering of the FSA emergency loan program.

UNL Agricultural Economics Extension Educator Shannon Sand will cover management principles and recordkeeping needs for producers under drought conditions.

“FSA county offices already are busy implementing drought assistance programs such as the Livestock Forage Disaster Program,” said Nebraska FSA Acting State Executive Director Tim Divis. “This and other programs available through FSA are designed to help producers mitigate some of the impact of the ongoing drought. This webinar will provide listeners with a good overview of those programs.”

People with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in the webinar should contact the Nebraska FSA State Office at 402-437-5581 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, or email bobbie.krizwickham@usda.gov by Monday.