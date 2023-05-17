There was a recent fatality in southeast Nebraska when a small utility tractor rolled over. That should serve as a wake-up call to the dangers of operating tractors without rollover protection, said Randy Saner, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educator based in North Platte.

Those dangers exist on farms and acreages, no matter the age and experience of the operator, Saner said. Injuries and fatalities are devastating to family members, first responders and the community.

“It’s an image that is really hard to forget,“ he said.

Today, older tractors that do not have rollover protection are a major safety issue in agriculture settings.

Beginning in 1986, American tractor manufacturers began voluntarily adding rollover protection structures on all farm tractors over 20 horsepower sold in the U.S. Before that, ROPS was an option and many farmers, due to economics, didn’t choose to add them. For information on tractor safety go to go.unl.edu/ropsresources.

Because of their high center of gravity, tractors are more susceptible to rolling or turning over than are most other vehicles. In addition to installing ROPS and following other safety precautions, always hitch loads at the drawbar, never higher. Use front weights to increase tractor stability.

It only takes one second for a tractor to tip over backwards when trying to pull out a heavy object or stump hitched or chained too high on a tractor. Sideway overturns can also happen without warning in case a wheel goes into a hole or over the edge of a road.

It is often impossible to act fast enough to avoid the accident or to get out of the way of injury or death.

Overturned ATVs are also a common cause of injury and even death.

According to The Great Plains Center for Agricultural Health at the University of Iowa:

Tractor overturns are the leading cause of fatal injuries on US farms, resulting in an average of about 130 deaths each year.

One in 10 operators overturns a tractor in his or her lifetime.

80% of deaths caused by tractor overturns involve experienced operators.

One in seven farmers involved in tractor overturns is permanently disabled.

Seven out of 10 farms where there was a tractor-related fatality will go out of business within five years.

Many tractors manufactured before 1986 are still widely used on farms and unlikely to have been retrofitted with ROPS.

Young people are often placed on tractors without ROPS, putting them at high risk. They may be moving hay bales, hauling irrigation pipe or doing many other farm tasks.

Every year University of Nebraska-Lincoln extension educators teach teens to be safe with tractors and to avoid many other hazards on the farm and ranch.

The schedule for local youth tractor safety and farm hazardous occupation safety training follows. For more information call 308-532-2683 or email randy.saner@unl.edu or vicki.neidhardt@unl.edu.

Hands-on safety days

(If not attending a hands-on safety day, the online course must be completed.)

May 22 — Lincoln County Extension Office, 348 West State Farm Rd., North Platte.

May 30 — Raising Nebraska, 501 East Fonner Park Rd., Grand Island.

Tractor Driving Days

May 23 — Lincoln County Extension Office, 348 West State Farm Rd., North Platte.

May 31 — Raising Nebraska, 501 East Fonner Park Rd., Grand Island.