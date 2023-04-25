University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green was in North Platte Monday on his farewell tour. He will retire at the end of June.

A priority candidate to replace him will likely be advanced by the university’s board of regents about the end of May.

A big reason for his tour is to say thank you to the faculty, staff and stakeholders. He was meeting with many of them at West Central Research, Extension and Education Center Monday. From North Platte he headed to to Scottsbluff, Lexington, Grand Island and other locations across the state.

“Most people don’t recognize how impressive this system is,” said Green. “I’m going to miss having the opportunity to interact with them.”

“It’s been an honor” to be chancellor of the university, he said, “but it’s a 24/7 job and I’m ready to take a breath.” He said he and his wife, Jane, plan to stay in Lincoln. “Three of our four children live in Lincoln and we’ve invested of things in Lincoln.”

He will continue on the board of directors for Neogen, a position he has had since 2015. Neogen partners with UNL. Among other things, Neogen is known for development of test kits to help companies detect traces of peanut, milk, soy and other allergens in food processing facilities.

Green is also involved in lay ministry with his church and plans to devote more time to that.

He said he is very proud of the university he is retiring from. UNL is a land grant university that was established “for the people” 154 years ago. It provides “world class education for our students,” and “research that matters for the people of Nebraska.”

“The research work that we do in agriculture and food systems is among the best in the world,” Green said. “We’re well known for it internationally.”

Some of that research is done out of WCREEC under the direction of Kelly Bruns, who was hired as WCREEC director in 2014 and has worked closely with Green. They both have a background in animal science.

Bruns was a professor of animal science at South Dakota State University for 18 years before coming to Nebraska.

Green has an extensive background in animal science prior to 2010 when he was named Harlan vice chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. He has been UNL chancellor since 2017.

According to the animalscience.unl.edu website, Green has served on the animal science faculties of Texas Tech University and Colorado State University in addition to being a professor of animal genetics at UNL.

“He has served as the national program leader for animal production research for the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, and as executive secretary of the White House’s interagency working group on animal genomics within the National Science and Technology Council,” the website said.

He has served as senior global director of technical services for Pfizer Animal Health’s (now Zoetis) animal genomics business.

Among other honors, “Dr. Green is an internationally recognized authority in animal genetics; he has published 130 refereed publications and abstracts, nine book chapters and 56 invited symposia papers; and has delivered invited presentations in 43 U.S. states and 21 countries around the world. He is a past-president of the American Society of Animal Science and has served in a number of leadership positions for the U.S. Beef Improvement Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Pork Board, and National Research Council.”

As Harlan vice chancellor of IANR Green worked with Bruns’ successor, Don Adams, to strengthen programs at WCREEC, when it was still known as West Central Research and Extension Center.

Adams also has a background in beef production, as an extension beef specialist at WCREC, before serving for two years as interim director of the center before being appointed director in 2006.

They hired Extension research specialists in entomology, soil science and weed science. They also expanded the Snyder Administration Building at WCREEC.

“We’re very fortunate to have the classroom,” a large addition to the west end of the building, Bruns said.

WCREEC is an integral part of the university’s mission, Green said.

“Most people don’t recognize that when you go from the Missouri River on the eastern border of Nebraska to the Wyoming line ... you cross five different agro-ecological zones. There’s nowhere else in the United States that has that level of diversity in its production systems," he said. "We’re very fortunate in Nebraska to have these research and extension programs that are localized in those zones and do really cutting edge and impactful research.”

“There are lots of institutions that have out-state research stations, but “faculty go out and do a little work and go back to the university.”

No other state has a network of researchers/educators like Nebraska does, he said. “I don’t think people in the state of NE fully understand how impressive that is. It is a real blessing.”

In west central Nebraska that also includes Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory, devoted to beef cattle research, and the Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Center at Grant, both operated out of WCREEC.

In particular, “We’re well-known internationally for all our work in everything to do with water," he said. "We’re well-known as the leading institute in the world in the area of beef production systems. We’re well known internationally for the major work that’s been advanced in crop science and in ways that have lead to the technological production systems that we have today.”

“West Central here in North Platte has a long and extensive history in all of those areas along with many others. It’s been on the cutting edge.”

During Green’s administration, “We’ve been able to expand our (Lincoln campuses), particularly engineering.” The $115 million Kiewitt Hall is due to be opened in the spring of 2024.

There is also the Nebraska Innovation Campus, a public/private research campus that opened in 2014 on the site that had previously hosted the Nebraska State Fair.

There have also been advances in other areas, particularly the College of Education, law, architecture. Green also pointed to ongoing improvements and updates to athletic facilities.

Stakeholder support has been outstanding. “We raised 1.02 billion in private donations for building and scholarships,” from 2016-2022, he said. That does not include research grants.

“We’re approaching graduation and we think it is going to be a record graduating class.” He also said he believes the classes over the past few years have been “the most capable classes we’ve ever had, the most diverse classes in terms of who the students are, where they’re from, the academic ability and the career placement of what they’re going into.”

“Students are graduating faster than they ever have and with grades higher than they ever have. Our (four-year) graduation rate’s gone up" from 38% for 2012 freshmen to 48% for 2018 freshmen. “I’m just immensely proud of that, especially coming out of a pandemic. said Green.

Bruns said he has appreciated very much working with Green. Green’s “priority placed on (serving the entire state) has been a real forte,” he said.