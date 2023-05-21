Cattle receive a lot of negative press for releasing methane into the air. Now, researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are working to put more clarity into the discussion.

“Agriculture and beef production are being blamed a lot for being a major factor behind climate change,” said Levi McPhillips, who led a research project as a Ph.D. student at the university. He is now a ruminant nutritionist with Great Plains Livestock Consulting out of Columbus.

The bad rap that cattle, along with sheep and goats, receive is based on the fact that they are ruminants. They have a specialized digestive system that makes it possible for them to digest grasses. It includes a compartmentalized stomach, the largest portion of which is the rumen. During digestion they belch methane (CH4, a source of carbon, and a greenhouse gas).

Other sources of methane releases include landfills, combustion engines, wastewater treatment systems and some other industrial processes.

Although CH4 breaks down in the atmosphere in only nine to 12 years, compared with 1,000 years for CO2, it is estimated to have four times the harmful effect on the atmosphere, according to the introduction to the report by McPhillips and his fellow researchers. However, McPhillips’ research showed there is a lot more to the story.

USDA statistics place the total number of cattle in the U.S., including calves, at about 92 million.

The bison that once roamed freely on the Great Plains, and have now been nearly entirely replaced by cattle, were also ruminants. According to plainshumanities.unl.edu they numbered 30 to 50 million in the early 1800s. For a true picture, one could also consider how numbers of other wild ruminants have changed over the years. They include deer, antelope, elk, moose, bighorn sheep and wild goats.

This study was limited to beef cattle in eastern Nebraska, but the focus was not solely on how much methane they belch. Instead, it generated data to begin to answer the larger question: What is the net effect of cattle production on the environment? It paid special consideration to the interaction of cattle with the plants they eat.

The work was titled “Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Two Beef Production Systems from Birth to Slaughter in Eastern Nebraska.”

There is only limited scientific data on the topic, said McPhillips. One problem is that other “research that has been done measured methane and CO2 (carbon dioxide)” released by a few cattle and “extrapolated it to all beef cattle” without taking other factors into account.

In addition to measuring greenhouse gases, in this study “we measured carbon being brought into the ecosystem (out of the air) and stored in the soil through beef cattle production,” McPhillips said.

However, collecting that data was “very complicated and difficult.” That is why the study involved seven UNL faculty members with different specialties, and three graduate students.

Researchers included Galen Erickson (McPhillip’s advisor) and Jim MacDonald, ruminant nutrition professors; Andy Suyker, micrometeorologist; Tala Awada, physiological plant ecologist; Jane Okalebo, research assistant professor in the school of natural resources; Rick Stowell, animal environmental engineer; Shree Dangal, who was a post-doctoral student during the study and is now a research assistant professor; Zac Carlson, graduate student and research technician; and Andrea Watson, research associate professor in animal science.

In one of the systems studied, the research followed cows and spring-born calves in a conventional system where cow-calf pairs grazed brome grass pasture from May 1 to Oct. 26, then cornstalks through winter, returning to grass pastures on March 15 and supplemented with hay until pastures greened up in the spring. Calves were born between April 15 and June 15 and weaned on Oct. 15.

In the alternative system cows entered the feedlot on March 15 and were limit-fed until calving, which took place between July 15 and Sept. 15. Cow feed was adjusted to meet gestation and lactation needs. Pairs grazed on oats from Oct. 15 to Jan. 15, when calves were weaned. Cattle grazed corn residue from then until March 15.

The research was conducted at the university’s Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center at Mead.

Data was collected over two full cycles, but “It took four years to get two year’s worth of data,” McPhillips said.

All cattle in the study were fitted with global positioning tracking devices. An open path laser was used to measure CO2 production. Other equipment and modeling were used to quantify CH4 and nitrous oxide emissions.

A factor often overlooked is the effect of grazing on the amount of CO2 that forage plants take out of the air as they grow, and store in the soil. As cattle graze on pasture grasses or cover crops, the plants respond by growing more, Watson said. That should mean greater carbon sequestration.

Researchers in the study actually found that:

In the conventional cow-calf production system in which they grazed perennial cool season grasses, enough carbon was sequestered to offset 138% of all carbon emissions from gestation, lactation, growing and finishing stages of the cattle.

As for total CH4 emissions by the cattle: “Over the entire growing and finishing phases, calves from the confinement-based system produced more total methane and methane per (pound) of carcass weight” than in the other system.

However, “Annual forages grazed in the partial confinement system (still) offset 70% of total emissions from the system.”

As for the exact relationship between grazing and carbon sequestration, “We have not (fully) answered that question,” Watson said. She added that the data may vary, depending on the season, the year, the location, etc. For example, brome grass pastures in eastern Nebraska may yield different data than the Nebraska Sandhills.

Even grazing cornstalks provides environmental benefits, McPhillips said. “If you leave the corn residue in the field it’s going to degrade,” releasing CO2 to the air in the process. However, through grazing the stalks, “Cattle take it (internally) for growth.”

Another factor regarding the Sandhills is that they are better suited to cattle production than growing crops, and cattle “are able to use forages that we can’t use as human foods,” Watson said. They then turn that grass into beef to help feed the world.

As a side note, “The U.S. and Canada have the most advanced livestock system and produce more food with fewer animals than in other countries,” Watson said. That includes large beef producing countries, such as Brazil.

There are more questions to ask and answers to find, Watson said. UNL faculty are seeking funding from the USDA and internal UNL grants, including a “Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition” grant to continue the work.

For now, the summary of the study McPhillips led, includes the following statement: “Minimizing emissions and maximizing sequestration can make beef production climate neutral or better, depending on management practices used.”

See the report at beef.unl.edu/2023-nebraska-beef-cattle-report, under the heading, “Mitigating Greenhouse Gas Emissions.”