The condition of Nebraska’s winter wheat crop was downgraded in the Crop Progress Report that the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service released on Tuesday. The report reflects estimates submitted to NASS for the week ending May 28.

Tuesday’s report rated the winter wheat crop 23% very poor, 28% poor, 24% fair, 22% good and 3% excellent. That puts it at an average of 2.54 on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being very poor and 5 rating excellent. Last week it was rated 2.80 and the week before, 2.52.

The crop was estimated 36% headed according to the estimates, about the same as the five year average of 38%, and behind last year’s 47% headed by Sunday.

As of Sunday, Nebraska’s corn crop was nearly all in the ground, at 96% planted. Eighty-one percent had emerged, ahead of the five year average of 74% and last year’s 69% by this date.

The Nebraska soybean crop was 90% planted, ahead of the 83% five year average by this date, and last year’s 85%. Sixty-eight percent of the soybean crop had emerged, compared with 53% for the five year average and 51% last year.

The sorghum crop was 36% planted in Nebraska, behind the 49% average and last year’s 51%.

The pasture and range condition was estimated at 19% very poor, 24% poor, 31% fair, 24% good and 2% excellent. That averages to 2.66 on a scale of 1-5, up from 2.34 last week.

Topsoil moisture was 22% very short, 35% short, 39% adequate and 4% surplus across Nebraska.

The subsoil moisture estimate was 31% very short, 44% short, 25% adequate and 0% surplus.