Total U.S. winter wheat production is forecast at 1.13 billion bushels this year, up 2% from 2022, in a May report issued by the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service.

As of May 1, the U.S. winter wheat yield is forecast at 44.7 bushels per acre, down 2.3 bushels from last year’s average yield of 47.0 bushels per acre.

The Nebraska winter wheat yield is forecast at 34 bushels per harvested acre, up 6.3% from last year. Nebraska farmers are forecast to harvest 970,000 acres of winter wheat, up 18.3% from last year.

NASS is also forecasting that 67.4% of the winter wheat acres that were planted in the U.S. last fall will be harvested for grain or seed. That is down from last year’s 70.5% and the 9 year average (2014-2022) of 77.1% harvested.

However, the total harvested acres of winter wheat is forecast at 25.3 million acres, up 8 percent from last year.