Trey Wasserburger had a “place at the table” in Chicago recently at a gathering of some of the largest players in the food industry. He was a panelist at the Wall Street Journal’s Global Food Forum on June 20-21.

“I felt like a guy in the trenches,” said Wasserburger, co-owner of TD Angus of North Platte. “They were all throwing daggers at the beef industry. Even pork and chicken were taking shots at us.”

Speakers at the forum included “the CEOs of food giants General Mills, Kellogg and Smithfield Foods, the founders and CEOs of disruptors from Impossible Foods to Once Upon A Farm, top restaurateurs, and more,” according to the Food Forum’s website.

Wasserburger was part of a panel in a “Farm to Fork” presentation. The panel also included field crop and dairy producers, the owner of a fruit and vegetable producers’ cooperative, and the Wall Street Journal’s deputy Chicago bureau chief.

“Most of my questions had nothing to do with beef (production) but issues beef deals with,” Wasserburger said. Health and the environment were at the top of the list.

He deflected blame aimed at beef for poor health outcomes such as obesity.

“I don’t know why steak is getting the blame for what sugar did,” he said.

Wasserburger noted that food processors are taking notice of the popular move to healthier alternatives. General Mills has invested in Urban Remedy, which markets nutrient-dense alternatives to processed food snacks. Kellogg’s has invested in Bright Greens, which markets smoothies with no added sugar or preservatives.

Wasserburger deflected blame put on cattle for environmental problems, too.

“During COVID the Chicago skyline cleared up” but, at the same time, “my cattle did not stop grazing,” he said.

While noting the harmful effects of vehicle emissions, he pointed to research that shows that cattle management practices can have a positive effect on the environment.

Overall, “I was really well received,” said Wasserburger. Outside the panel discussion, “I had a lot of one-on-one conversations,” too.

Some of those were with Wall Street Journal reporter Patrick Thomas. Thomas wrote the March 21, 2022, news story, “Cattle Ranchers Take Aim at Meatpackers’ Dominance.”

He also wrote, “Walmart, Ranchers Team Up on Beef-Processing Plant to Ensure Supply” (Aug. 21, 2022). Those stories helped to bring international attention to Sustainable Beef. Thomas is a native of Elkhorn.

Wasserburger took other opportunities to tout Sustainable Beef at the Food Forum. He is a founding partner in the processing plant that is being built on the east side of North Platte.

“There’s a lot of excitement for it — cattle producers, feeders, retailers,” he said.

The impacts will be felt far beyond North Platte, he said. That is due in large part to the commitment and involvement of Walmart.

“They kind of paved the path and the rest of the retailers have to follow suit,” in bridging relationships between livestock producers and consumers, Wasserburger said.

“I was honored for sure,” to be a part of the forum, and “grateful for the opportunity,” he said.