Nebraska Extension is hosting its annual weed management field day at the South Central Ag Lab from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday near Clay Center.

This field day will include on-site demonstrations of weed management strategies and herbicide efficacy ratings for corn, soybean, popcorn and sorghum trials in addition to weed management strategies using cover crops.

Growers, crop consultants, educators and students are all welcome and encouraged to attend.

CCA credits are available for those who need them in the integrated pest management category (3 credits).

This field day is free to attend, but, as lunch will be provided, participants are asked to pre-register at agronomy.unl.edu/fieldday.

SCAL is located southeast of Grand Island on U.S. Highway 6. Look for red flags at the entrance to the field day location.

Questions about the field day can be directed to Amit Jhala, Extension weed management specialist, at amit.jhala@unl.edu or 402-472-1534.