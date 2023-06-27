Wheat harvest is gradually moving north. As of Sunday, an estimated 74% of the crop in Texas had been harvested, 55% in Oklahoma and 21% in Kansas, according to the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service weekly crop progress report.

None of the winter wheat crop in Nebraska was reported harvested by Sunday. Harvest in Nebraska normally starts around the first or second week of July.

The harvest in Oklahoma and Kansas is a little behind. On average (the last five years), 79% of the Oklahoma winter wheat crop and 38% of the Kansas crop is harvested by June 25.

As for crop conditions in Nebraska, the wheat crop was rated 3.0 on a scale of 1-5, where one is very poor and five is excellent, according to the NASS report. That is a little better than the rating three weeks ago (2.7). The corn crop in Nebraska was rated 3.5, the soybean crop 3.3 and the sorghum crop 3.6.

The drought rating in most of Nebraska has changed little since May 30. However, the drought conditions in the states to our south have improved noticeably during that time period.

Lincoln County is still considered to be in moderate drought. Southwest Nebraska ranges from abnormally dry to moderate drought.

Central Nebraska is still primarily in severe drought, along with the southeast half of Cherry County. The northwest half of Cherry County and most of the Panhandle are only abnormally dry. Central, eastern and southeast portions of the Panhandle are in moderate drought. The drought has lifted in far southern portions of the Panhandle.

Much of eastern Nebraska is still in extreme to exceptional drought, with conditions worsening in portions of northeast Nebraska.

Across the state as a whole, the topsoil moisture was estimated to be 30% very short, 29% short, 39% adequate and 2% surplus as of Sunday.

Subsoil moisture estimates for Nebraska were 36% very short, 34% short, 29% adequate and 1% surplus.

The percent of each of the following crops in the U.S., that are in areas experiencing drought, are shown below:*

Corn: 64%

Sorghum: 55%

Soybeans: 57%

Sugarbeets: 14%

Winter wheat: 50%

*SOURCE: USDA Office of the Chief Economist, and World Agricultural Outlook Board, retrieved from agindrought.unl.edu/RowCrops . This does not include areas that are “abnormally dry,” but not in drought.