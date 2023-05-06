The Angus Foundation has selected Gabriel Connealy of Whitman to represent the Angus breed at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Young Cattlemen’s Conference.

Each year, the foundation selects and sponsors an individual to attend the conference, held in June in Denver, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Originally selected in 2020, Connealy’s trip was postponed several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connealy is well-versed in both experience and history within the Angus breed. Growing up in Nebraska on his family’s Angus seedstock operation, Connealy Angus, he developed a passion for the industry and desire to assist the family business.

This led him to obtain his bachelor’s degree in finance and later his master’s degree, with an emphasis in animal breeding and genetics, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

His hunger for knowledge and dedication to the industry encourages him to consistently look for opportunities to learn. This includes listening to podcasts, which is where he heard about YCC.

“At the end of each day, I hope to understand the world better than I did when I woke up,” Connealy said. “In particular, I want to understand every aspect of the beef industry more thoroughly — from night-calving to policy making in Washington, D.C.”

In addition to managing the family herd of 3,000 registered Angus cows, he is a member of NCBA, served as an Angus Convention voting delegate and played an integral role in the startup of his local Grant County Nebraska Farm Bureau chapter.

“While at UNL, he demonstrated to me that he was not only intelligent, but more importantly, that he was committed,” said Matt Spangler, Ph.D., professor of animal science, UNL. “If I were to make an investment in a young person whom I thought had the potential to one day serve in key leadership roles within the beef industry, I would invest in Gabriel.”

His experience is backed with an innate desire for knowledge, inspiring him to put new information to use for the betterment of the breed.

Connealy has had an array of industry experiences, from interning in Argentina with an Angus breeding consultant to regularly hosting both domestic and international tour groups at his family’s ranch.

“We are fortunate to have Gabriel Connealy representing Angus at the 2023 NCBA Young Cattlemen’s Conference,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director. “We know he will take full advantage of this opportunity to enhance his knowledge and grow as a young leader for our industry.”