Aggie students eligible for Jurgens Scholarships

CURTIS — Scholarships of $1,000 or more will be awarded for fall semester to two Aggie students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The Glenn Jurgens Memorial Scholarship is financial assistance for any NCTA freshmen or sophomore students. Applications are due on or prior to Sept. 19. The awards honor the longtime teacher at the high school and college level.

The annual gift is provided through the University of Nebraska Foundation by George and Carol Garlick. A local committee makes the selection. Criteria includes place of residence, financial need, high school or college activities and includes a student essay.

Past recipients were 2022 graduates Vanessa Herrera and Macy Zentner, who were able to renew the award a second year by maintaining a 3.0 GPA.

Application forms are available at the NCTA Dean’s Office, Student Services Center and by downloading from ncta.unl.edu/scholarships-0