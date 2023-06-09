Highlights of NCORPE legal opinion

Excerpts from a recent Nebraska attorney general’s opinion on whether leaders of “water augmentation projects” like Lincoln County’s NCORPE could sell their land but retain its water rights, as proposed in 2023’s Legislative Bill 396:

At common law, the right to use groundwater is tied explicitly to the land and therefore would preclude selling the land but reserving the right to use the groundwater. …

Under Nebraska common law, groundwater is subject to the modified correlative rights doctrine … (which says that) “qualified by the requirement of a reasonable, proportionate sharing during shortage of groundwater, Nebraska’s common law permits a landowner to use groundwater extracted from beneath the owner’s land, provided such landowner’s extraction does not exceed a reasonable and beneficial use of the landowner’s property.” …

There is no support in case law or current Nebraska statute for the proposition that the right to use groundwater can be severed from ownership of the overlying land … a landowner has a right to use groundwater but does not actually own the groundwater under the land. …

The Nebraska Legislature may alter the common law through statute. The (Nebraska) Supreme Court has specifically noted the primacy of the Legislature in making policy decisions regarding the use of groundwater. …

Such alterations to the common law can be through authorizing actions not previously recognized by the common law or by abrogating the common law through specific statutory language. …

(But the Supreme Court says) if the Legislature chooses to alter or abrogate the common law, it must do so clearly and explicitly by declaring with specificity what aspects of the common law the statute intends to abrogate. …

We conclude … that LB 396, if strictly construed, does not explicitly abrogate the common law modified correlative rights doctrine. To the extent it purports to authorize an action not previously recognized by the common law, the bill contains no details with regard to how such authorization would operate.

We note that there are additional follow-on questions that are not addressed in LB 396 … For example:

If both the landowner and the NRDs have equal entitlement to use groundwater from the same parcel, how would the correlative rights doctrine be applied?

Would the augmentation project be prohibited or limited from the use of groundwater, or owe damages, due to its effect on the use by the landowner?

If the right to use groundwater is severed from the land and only the NRDs retain the right to use, what happens if the NRD abandons the augmentation project?

Is that right then held by the NRD for another purpose? Can it be transferred further? Does it revert to the purchasers of the overlying acres?

If LB 396 legally severs the ability to use groundwater on those acres, by what mechanism could that right be granted again? …

The Legislature has the authority to abrogate the common law by statute but must do so with clear and express language. We conclude that the language of LB 396 is not sufficiently clear and express so as to abrogate the common law.

— Mike Hilgers, attorney general, and Joshua E. Dethlefsen, assistant attorney general; filed May 31, 2023