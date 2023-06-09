But as written, a 2023 legislative bill to that effect is too vague to get the job legally done, says the opinion signed by Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Assistant Attorney General Joshua Dethlefsen.
Legislative Bill 396, introduced by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard and cosponsored by North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson, would require owners of projects like the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project to sell off their land once operational but yet “retain and reserve the right to the groundwater located beneath such land.”
The bill, which remained in the Natural Resources Committee when senators adjourned last week, resumed a multiyear quest by former North Platte Sen. Mike Groene to fully return NCORPE’s 18,221 surface acres to Lincoln County’s property tax rolls.
Four area natural resources districts founded the project in 2012, mainly to help ensure Kansas’ fair share of Republican River basin groundwater under a three-state compact. Kansas has twice successfully sued Nebraska over failures to do so.
Erdman requested an opinion from Hilgers’ office on whether LB 396’s intent could be carried out. It was filed May 31, the day before lawmakers ended their 90-day “long” session two days earlier than planned.
Based on common-law principles in effect in Nebraska, “the right to use groundwater is tied explicitly to the land and therefore would preclude selling the land but reserving the right to use the groundwater,” the opinion says.
That said, it continues, “the Legislature has the authority to abrogate the common law by statute but must do so with clear and express language.”
But “we conclude that the language of LB 396 is not sufficiently clear and express so as to abrogate the common law.”
The opinion, which outlines LB 396’s legal flaws in detail, can be read in full in the 2023 session’s Legislative Journal by searching the bill’s number on the Unicameral website (nebraskalegislature.gov).
In a text to The Telegraph, Erdman welcomed the opinion’s opening to keep pursuing the goal Groene long sought before his February 2022 resignation with 10 months left in his term.
“I understand that there is an opportunity for the state to change the statute that allows them to sell the land and retain the water,” the District 47 senator said. “I will attempt to do that next year.”
Jacobson, serving his first full District 42 term after replacing Groene, agreed that the attorney general’s opinion “seems to confirm that the Legislature does indeed have the authority” to modify the state’s common water law.
But he added in an email that he continues to support NCORPE and believes “any tinkering with our existing water laws should be done very carefully to eliminate any unintended consequences.”
He joined Erdman as an LB 396 cosponsor, Jacobson said, because he doesn’t believe affected local governments “were fairly treated by NCORPE” when the latter agreed to “in-lieu-of-tax” payments that were a fraction of its land’s $900,000 in annual property taxes before the project.
Jacobson said he’s also concerned about “mission creep” on the NRDs’ part by hiring employees to manage NCORPE’s land when a farm management company would have been more cost-effective.
But after LB 396’s March 1 public hearing, “NCORPE seems to be committed to fully leasing the grassland and will limit their mission creep to only being a landlord,” he said. “If that remains the case, they will not get any argument from me.”
Leaders of two of NCORPE’s four member NRDs said the attorney general’s opinion backs up their arguments against selling off its land and putting Nebraska’s compliance with the Republican River Compact at risk.
It “confirms exactly what we’ve communicated” to lawmakers “the past seven years,” said Jasper Fanning of Imperial, general manager of the Upper Republican NRD.
Twin Platte NRD General Manager Kent Miller of North Platte concurred, noting a point in the opinion that Colorado’s common law treats water as a “mineral right” but Nebraska’s never has.
“I’ve been told of people (in Colorado) who bought their dream house up in the mountains and found out that the water under them had been sold,” Miller said. “I believe allowing that in Nebraska would be very, very dangerous.”
The Middle Republican and Lower Republican NRDs, based in McCook and Alma respectively, are NCORPE’s other partner NRDs. NCORPE’s Lincoln County land lies within the Middle Republican’s service area.
While welcoming the opinion in part, Erdman also criticized it for failing to address NCORPE’s assertion of continued groundwater rights in its April 2014 sale of 313 of its original 19,500 acres.
Erdman, who brought up that sale during LB 396’s hearing, added this week that Bridgeport Ethanol in his own district has bought water rights on an irrigated farmland parcel for its plant.
“I don’t believe you can have it both ways,” he said. “Either the land (sale in which they) retained the water is not valid, or they could sell the land they currently own and retain the water.”
Fanning told Natural Resources Committee members in August that NCORPE has retired the sold 2014 parcels’ irrigation rights and asserted its continued control over the water in part as a warning to potential future buyers.
The attorney general’s opinion on LB 396 also raised a series of questions about the bill’s possible consequences, saying its text doesn’t address them.
Among them: How would it work if an NRD and landowner had equal rights to groundwater from a parcel? Could NCORPE be sued and limited or blocked from using its groundwater? What if NCORPE should be discontinued? Who holds its land’s groundwater access rights then?
The opinion added that LB 396 doesn’t explicitly say whether it’s meant to be retroactive to cover NCORPE or other existing similar projects, such as the Upper Republican NRD’s Rock Creek project in Dundy County.
“Thus, it is unclear whether LB 396 would apply to NCORPE,” it said.