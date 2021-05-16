Area ranchers want to see cattle industry grow in western and central Nebraska

Don’t go into ranching, McPherson County folks told a young Rusty Kemp in the 1980s. There’s no future here.

Nobody told Treyton “Trey” Wasserburger that a decade ago. He knew there wasn’t room on his family’s Wyoming spreads.

Kemp, 49, got his degree in agribusiness. Wasserburger, 33, has a teaching degree. But both fell in love as boys with cows, bulls, horses, rodeo. And ranching.

They both bucked conventional wisdom out of the saddle.

Both own their own cattle outfits, with Kemp’s in his home county — after all — and Wasserburger’s not far south of North Platte.

It’s tough, both say, but they’ve had good moments with the bad. They want their kids to have the chance to carry on.

But Kemp and Wasserburger say they and other western and central Nebraska cattle growers need something more to get there.

Something like a Nebraska-born packing plant, for Nebraska cattle, at the gateway to “God’s Cow Country.”

That’s why both are among the organizers of Sustainable Beef LLC, which wants to build an 875-employee processing plant near North Platte’s east Interstate 80 exit.