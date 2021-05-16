Area ranchers want to see cattle industry grow in western and central Nebraska

Don’t go into ranching, McPherson County folks told a young Rusty Kemp in the 1980s. There’s no future here.
Nobody told Treyton “Trey” Wasserburger that a decade ago. He knew there wasn’t room on his family’s Wyoming spreads.
North Platte rancher makes his own name, strives to make sure opportunities available to future generations
Kemp, 49, got his degree in agribusiness. Wasserburger, 33, has a teaching degree. But both fell in love as boys with cows, bulls, horses, rodeo. And ranching.
They both bucked conventional wisdom out of the saddle.
Both own their own cattle outfits, with Kemp’s in his home county — after all — and Wasserburger’s not far south of North Platte.
It’s tough, both say, but they’ve had good moments with the bad. They want their kids to have the chance to carry on.
But Kemp and Wasserburger say they and other western and central Nebraska cattle growers need something more to get there.
Something like a Nebraska-born packing plant, for Nebraska cattle, at the gateway to “God’s Cow Country.”
That’s why both are among the organizers of Sustainable Beef LLC, which wants to build an 875-employee processing plant near North Platte’s east Interstate 80 exit.
“We’re almost just price-takers, and I just don’t like being at the mercy of the market,” said Kemp, who started sowing seeds among his fellow ranchers after a fall 2019 Vietnamese trade mission with Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Kemp’s trip occurred in between two pivotal events in crystallizing the project: a devastating October 2019 fire at a Holcomb, Kansas, beef plant and the spring 2020 arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The former shook the nation’s fragile grower-to-table meat supply lines. The latter broke them, leaving ranchers and feeders with cattle they couldn’t move while grocery meat shelves went bare and consumer prices soared.
The nation’s meat processing system “is an hourglass shape,” Wasserburger said. “And it’s a bottleneck to the bottom. There’s only so much room to get to that bottleneck, which is the packing facilities.”
They said the experience is driving home the need for new, state-of-the-art packing plants — and opening a rare opportunity for Nebraska cattle growers to boost their incomes in their traditionally feast-or-famine line of work.
Kemp’s a third-generation rancher in McPherson County, deep in the Sandhills, where only a few 21st-century intrusions interrupt the cows and grass-covered dunes in America’s eighth-least-populous county.
Wasserburger’s not nearly so far from modern civilization, but his spread southeast of Lake Maloney likewise offers classic vistas of grazing cattle and seemingly endless horizons.
He’s one of two unidentified younger ranchers who discuss their hopes for the future in a promotional video for Sustainable Beef.
Kemp and Wasserburger emphasized that Sustainable Beef’s would-be North Platte plant — slated for one-fourth the workforce and slaughter capacity of Tyson Foods’ three-decade-old Lexington plant — would ease beef’s supply strain but can’t cure it.
Most of their cattle still will end up at feedlots and packing plants across the nation, they said. And the North Platte plant, slated to rise next to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, couldn’t start taking cattle before 2023.
But Nebraska ranchers and feeders who subscribe cattle for processing at North Platte will enjoy a surer market, the two west central Nebraska ranchers said.
And with Sustainable Beef’s cooperative model, those who buy into the organization — ranchers and nonranchers alike — stand to share in the plant’s profits.
“Our industry is known for looking inside the fence and the problems we have here,” Wasserburger said. “And we’re not too good at looking outside the fence ...
“That’s why we’re in the situation we’re in as an industry, because we’re stagnant. This project is something that’s never been done.”
If Sustainable Beef receives city assistance and local, state and federal permits, its North Platte plant would process 400,000 head of beef a year to start, organizers say.
The North Platte City Council is expected to soon receive the firm’s request to buy a retired sewer lagoon just south of the wastewater plant and receive tax increment financing to raise it 5 feet for construction.
State and federal agencies also are expected to have their say before Sustainable Beef gets a final go-ahead. Organizers want to break ground Sept. 1, Kemp said.
Meanwhile, ranchers and feeders are still being sought to commit their cattle to the would-be North Platte plant. Sustainable Beef’s organizers have said they expect the final roster to represent up to a 200-mile radius in western and central Nebraska.
Though the young firm has hired one-time Cargill Inc. executives as advisers — “we know what we don’t know,” Kemp says — they hope North Platte residents will recognize the prime difference between their plant and their far larger competitors.
“This is literally a bunch of cowboys who got together and started this,” Kemp said.