Beef plant info program set for Tuesday at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

CURTIS — Do the “Big Four” meat packers in the U.S. have a monopoly on the cattle industry?

“If you ask Nebraska producers, the answer is typically yes,” said James Lee, a second-year ag business major at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. He also farms and ranches with his family near Sutherland.

Lee invites the public to attend a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday at NCTA to learn about Sustainable Beef LLC, a producer-initiated company proposing to build a packing plant near North Platte.

Sustainable Beef LLC intends to provide a new, modern beef processing facility to expand marketing opportunities for cattle producers.

The plant could harvest and process 1,500 head of beef animals per day at a 400-acre site east of North Platte.

Lee has organized the public program at NCTA with one of Sustainable Beef’s initial investors, Trey Wasserburger.

Trey and his wife, Dayna, own TD Angus at Rishel Ranch south of North Platte.