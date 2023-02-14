A judge has dismissed one of two legal actions filed by opponents of the proposed merger between the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District.

District Judge Terri Harder Monday threw out a Dec. 2 Phelps County District Court suit against Central, saying Citizens Opposed to the Merger lacked standing to pursue its suit claiming the two districts violated state open-meetings laws.

State law doesn’t include corporations in the definition of “citizens” allowed to challenge state and local governments’ actions under those laws, Harder wrote.

Her ruling doesn’t affect a separate challenge by merger opponents before the Nebraska Power Review Board. That body, which has to approve the merger, is scheduled to begin an evidentiary hearing Wednesday on the opponents’ challenge.

Harder’s decision dismissed the Phelps County suit “without prejudice,” meaning Citizens Opposed to the Merger could amend and refile it.

Board members of Central and Dawson, based in Holdrege and Lexington respectively, capped two years of discussion by voting Oct. 24 to merge and form the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District. Holdrege is the Phelps County seat.

General managers of the two districts have said merger would give them more influence in the Legislature and save money for both Dawson’s power customers and Central’s irrigation users.

Citizens Opposed to the Merger, a nonprofit corporation, votes, organized amid unhappiness over the plan by water users in Central’s prime “Tri-County” service area of Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties.

Its leaders have said, among other things, that those three counties would lose their 8-3 majority on Central’s board and be left with just six of 14 members on the Platte River board.

They say that means water supplies and rates for the Tri-County system, anchored by Kingsley Dam and Lake McConaughy, would no longer be controlled by irrigation users in the three key counties.

The opponents’ December lawsuit alleged, among other things, that Central’s board “did not make public all the information” that led its members to approve the merger with Dawson.

The suit claims joint meetings of the two boards “improperly used joint closed sessions” to discuss the merger and have members sign a joint nondisclosure agreement forbidding discussion of the plan.

Central failed before multiple public meetings from Aug. 31 to Oct. 24 to “adequately inform the public” that it would be considering the merger or provide information on the plan, Citizens Opposed to the Merger contended in its suit.

“Matters which constitute the public’s business are to be determined with transparency through open meetings,” the dismissed lawsuit declared.

Harder, who held a Jan. 19 hearing by telephone with attorneys for both sides, wrote Monday that the anti-merger group’s lawsuit as written didn’t back their claim that they had standing to sue.

The Open Meetings Act says “any citizen of this state” may sue over alleged violations. But Harder quoted a 2000 Holt County District Court decision that “the purpose and intent of the Open Meetings Law does not appear to contemplate a corporation as a ‘citizen.’”

That ruling said West Holt Memorial Hospital of Atkinson, which had sued the Holt County Board of Supervisors in that case, didn’t meet the definition of “citizen” as an incorporated hospital.

Harder also rejected Citizens Opposed to the Merger’s claim that it represents citizens through its membership and has standing to sue that way. The anti-merger group hasn’t cited an authority behind its position, she wrote.