Two west central Nebraska public power districts have presented a revised merger plan intended to address both technical and irrigators’ objections to their first merger attempt in 2022.

Board members of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District Wednesday voted 10-2 to amend their bylaws to give the district’s “Tri-County” irrigation customers more influence over the merged district’s water decisions.

Dawson Public Power District board members previously endorsed the amended bylaws on an 8-3 vote, said Lincoln lawyer Kurth Brashear, whose firm is working on the merger.

He said in a Thursday email that the revised bylaws will become the bylaws of the consolidated Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District. Central will be “the legally surviving district,” he added, meaning Dawson in effect will be absorbed into Central.

Brashear said Central’s board will meet July 17 to approve filing of a fresh merger petition with the Nebraska Power Review Board, which cited technical issues in rejecting the initial petition in April.

The state board ruled that public power districts that want to merge must include precise language in state law that the successor district “shall not have the power to levy taxes nor to issue general obligation bonds.”

That language will be in the revised merger petition, Brashear said.

Meanwhile, he added, the revised bylaws include three major provisions offered by a committee that included four board members apiece from Dawson and Central. All eight recommended the amendments.

Some Central irrigation customers in Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties filed to block the 2022 merger attempt, telling the Power Review Board in part that their historic control of the 82-year-old district’s water decisions would be lost under the merger.

The merged Platte River board initially would include all current board members of both districts, but attrition would gradually reduce it to two members from each of its seven counties. Gosper, Phelps and Kearney — the target counties of Lake McConaughy’s stored water — would be the three easternmost counties.

Some Tri-County irrigators filed a separate suit against Central last December, alleging the district violated the Open Meetings Act in proceedings involving the 2022 merger attempt.

District Judge Terri Harder dismissed that initial suit Feb. 13, but trial on a revised suit is set for Aug. 21-23 in Phelps County District Court in Holdrege, Brashear said.

The amended bylaws, he added, says the Platte River board will have two major committees: a Water Services Committee to recommend irrigation water rates and allocations and an Electric Distribution Services Committee to oversee electric rates.

The bylaws state that a majority of Water Services Committee members will come from the Tri-County area, including that committee’s chair, Brashear said.

The four counties now getting electrical power from Dawson will likewise have an Electric Distribution Services Committee majority and chair from the four westernmost counties.

Each committee’s proposals will require a two-thirds majority of the full Platte River board to be adopted, as will any future amendments to the bylaws.

That means 16 of the merged board’s initial 23 members would have to support water or electricity decisions or changes to bylaws, Brashear said.

Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties will have 10 Platte River board members at the start and six after attrition reduces the board to its final post-merger size of 14.

“No amendments will pass without some degree of support from those subdivisions, even if all the other directors are in favor,” Brashear said.