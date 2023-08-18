Opponents of a since-defeated merger of two Nebraska public power districts have dismissed a lawsuit they had filed prior to its failure.

Citizens Opposed to the Merger said in a Friday press release that there was no reason to continue its suit against the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District over alleged merger-related violations of the state’s Open Meetings Act.

A modified version of Central’s merger with Dawson Public Power District, initially approved by both districts’ boards Oct. 24, fell one vote of a needed two-thirds majority during a July 28 meeting of Central’s board at its Holdrege headquarters.

The Nebraska Power Review Board rejected the original merger plan on technical grounds in April. Central and Dawson officials then tweaked the plan, hoping along the way to also overcome objections from Central’s traditional “Tri-County” irrigation customers in Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties.

Central board members voted 7-5 last month in favor of the second plan, which would have given Tri-County board members a majority on water allocation matters in the now-scuttled Platte Valley Public Power and Irrigation District. Eight “yes” votes were required under state law.

Central board President Dave Rowe later said the failed vote had sidelined the merger “unless and until there is a change in circumstances.”

In light of that, there’s no need for merger critics to stick with their Phelps County District Court suit alleging open-meetings violations in adopting the initial merger plan, Citizens Opposed to the Merger President Gary Robison said Friday.

“Given Central’s leadership assertions and COM’s desire to enter into a productive collaborative working relationship to improve Central, we felt continuing this legal proceeding was not in the best interests of our group or Central,” he said in a press release.

He thanked the people and organizations that had come out against merging Central and Dawson since the original plan was advanced last fall.

Based on a review of Central’s finances by his opposition group, “we are optimistic about the future and Central’s continued viability for generations to come,” Robison said.

Citizens Opposed to the Merger had argued that the merged district’s board, which in time would have had two members from each of the seven counties, would have meant the end of Tri-County irrigators’ historic control of irrigation water from Lake McConaughy near Ogallala.

Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties have long enjoyed a sizable majority on Central’s board, with the Tri-County system’s primary host counties — Keith, Lincoln and Dawson — gaining a single board member apiece only in recent decades. The district celebrated its 90th anniversary July 24.

Merger with Dawson Public Power, based in Lexington, would have added Buffalo County to the counties fully included in the new district’s borders. The original merger proposal would have left Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties in an 8-6 geographic minority after attrition trimmed the combined board from 23 members.

Citizens Opposed to the Merger had its initial Dec. 2 Open Meetings Act lawsuit dismissed Feb. 13, with District Judge Terri Harder finding the group lacked standing on its own to pursue it.

The court challenge was refiled that same day, with Robison himself as primary plaintiff alongside the citizens group.