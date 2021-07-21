 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Valley Ag Cooperative starts educational campaign
0 comments

Central Valley Ag Cooperative starts educational campaign

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Central Valley Ag Cooperative starts educational campaign

Central Valley Ag visits York High School to test launch the campaign and capture video footage for its Growing Agriculture Together campaign.

 Courtesy photo

Central Valley Ag Cooperative has launched Growing Agriculture Together, a multi-platform campaign centered around education, according to a press release.

The campaign consists primarily of videos and free downloadable resources available in an online media center. These resources are available for anyone who wants to grow their knowledge about the agriculture industry, whether in the classroom, at home or in the workplace.

“Closing the gap between our producers and consumers is critical to the future success of agriculture,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO of Central Valley Ag. “Growing Agriculture Together was built to help consumers understand the producer. We want to start a conversation.”

CVA set out to provide content for people of all ages to expand their knowledge about agronomy, cooperatives, energy, feed and grain to get the conversation started. Dickinson is optimistic that this new resource will be a valuable tool for agriculture educators and others across the Midwest.

The content provided by Growing Agriculture Together was developed internally by Central Valley Ag. The marketing department worked closely with CVA employees to create materials that provide the facts about the various divisions within the cooperative.

For more information, visit growingagriculturetogether.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska ag land values rise 6% this year
Agriculture

Nebraska ag land values rise 6% this year

The average value of ag land in the state is $2,895 per acre, but values vary greatly across the state, from $6,840 an acre in the eastern part of the state to as little as $715 an acre in the Panhandle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News