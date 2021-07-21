Central Valley Ag Cooperative starts educational campaign

Central Valley Ag Cooperative has launched Growing Agriculture Together, a multi-platform campaign centered around education, according to a press release.

The campaign consists primarily of videos and free downloadable resources available in an online media center. These resources are available for anyone who wants to grow their knowledge about the agriculture industry, whether in the classroom, at home or in the workplace.

“Closing the gap between our producers and consumers is critical to the future success of agriculture,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO of Central Valley Ag. “Growing Agriculture Together was built to help consumers understand the producer. We want to start a conversation.”

CVA set out to provide content for people of all ages to expand their knowledge about agronomy, cooperatives, energy, feed and grain to get the conversation started. Dickinson is optimistic that this new resource will be a valuable tool for agriculture educators and others across the Midwest.

The content provided by Growing Agriculture Together was developed internally by Central Valley Ag. The marketing department worked closely with CVA employees to create materials that provide the facts about the various divisions within the cooperative.

For more information, visit growingagriculturetogether.com.