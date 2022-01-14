Consider irrigation, yield goal when choosing which hybrid to plant

“There are many hybrids that you can plant at 40,000-plus seed per acre,” Lloyd said. “That’s going to be highly managed ground, lots of water, lots of fertility.”

He said other hybrids would be planted at 12,000 seeds per acre. That would be in a dryland situation.

“That’s where the competitiveness within the corn plants has to be less because there are fewer resources, mainly water,” Lloyd said.

Another factor is diseases that are common to the area.

“If we’re talking corn, probably the big one out here is called Goss’s wilt,” Lloyd said. “It’s a disease that probably 10-15 years ago was decimating some fields out west.”

Lloyd said the disease could reduce yields by 80 to 100 bushels per acre. Most corn companies saw the issue and started focusing on breeding hybrids that were resistant to that disease.

Because farmers can choose from a much wider range of hybrids today, it is still something they have to keep an eye on during the selection process. Many areas of the country don’t have Goss’s wilt, so there are hybrids that are very susceptible to it.