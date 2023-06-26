Craig Haythorn, the fourth-generation leader of his family’s 139-year-old Sandhills cattle ranch, will receive his industry’s highest national award this fall.

Haythorn, 76, was recently named the winner of the 45th National Golden Spur Award. It’ll be presented Nov. 3 in Lubbock, Texas, at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences.

He’s the great-grandson of Harry Haythornthwaite, who stowed away to America at age 16 on a British ship bound for America.

Harry, who rode the Texas Trail with cattle herds four times, stayed near trail’s end in Ogallala after his second full trip. He dropped the “-thwaite” from his surname and founded Haythorn Land & Cattle Co. in 1884 on a land-grant section four miles west of Arthur.

Walter Haythorn, Craig’s grandfather, jointly ran the ranch in Arthur and Keith counties with brother Harry Jr. after their father’s 1923 death. After Lake McConaughy’s 1941 completion flooded part of it, the brothers split their cattle and horses and Harry Jr. founded Haythorn Ranch Co. near Maxwell in Lincoln County.

Craig Haythorn took over Haythorn Land & Cattle from his father, Waldo, following him as a champion rodeo competitor and leading quarter horse breeder as well as a successful rancher. Waldo, who died at age 85 in 2002, is a member of the National Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Today’s Haythorn Land & Cattle leadership consists of Craig, his wife, Jody, their sons Sage and Cord — the fifth Haythorn generation — and Sage’s wife, Kelley.

The Lubbock-based Ranching Heritage Association said in a press release that Craig Haythorn’s honor reflects his and his family’s ongoing legacy in both cattle and quarter horses.

The Golden Spur Award, established in 1978, is jointly presented by the RHA, the American Quarter Horse Association, the National Cattlemen’s Foundation, the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Farm Bureau and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

It “honors iconic industry leaders whose devotion to land and livestock has earned them notable respect and admiration from their peers,” RHA leaders said in the press release.

Harry Haythorn Sr. also established the family’s quarter horse herd, gathering 500 head in Baker, Oregon, and trailing them back to Nebraska with a couple of cowboys to help.

One of the larger and most respected breeders of American Quarter Horses, the Haythorn family received the American Quarter Horse Association’s inaugural AQHA Remuda Award in 1992.

Craig Haythorn went on his first cattle drive at age 4 and was made leader of the ranch’s hay crew at 13. Like his forebears, he and his family still take a wagon onto their range for a week each spring to “rope and drag calves to the fire and sleep in tepees,” the press release said.

The 1979 world champion amateur team roper, Craig has won many state and national rodeo championships. He received the Western Horseman Award in 2008 and the Foy Proctor Memorial Cowman’s Award of Honor in 2019.