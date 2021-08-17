Deadline Aug. 23 to be included in 4S Goat Expo catalog

The deadline to be included in the sale catalog for the 4S Goat Expo Seminar Show and Sale for selling goats pre-registration is Monday, according to a press release.

This year’s seminar will start at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road.

Rusty Lee from Lee Farms of Winder, Georgia, will be the keynote speaker.

Lee and his wife, Rayna, have raised Boer goats for 21 years. Rusty Lee has been a certified judge for Boer goats since 2007 and has judged in most states in the country. In 2007, Lee Farms bred and produced the overall Reserve Champion Percentage Doe in Duncan, Oklahoma.

He judged the national show for the International BGA in 2010 and the ABGA National in 2018. Rusty Lee has sat on the Breed Standards Committee for both associations for numerous years and he follows the South African Standards closely as a hobby. Lee has also organized and led several types of conferences and judges’ training across the country.

Topics for the conference will include breeding quality meat goats, selling meat goats on the rail, presenting and marketing meat goats at a sale, how to perform a fecal egg count and more.

Speakers include Rusty Lee, Judy Bowmaster-Cole, Bijwait Paul and Randy Saner.