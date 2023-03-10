The cutoff date for using dicamba herbicide on tolerant soybeans remains the same for this year in Nebraska. That is according to a Crop Watch press release from University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“We appreciate the U.S. EPA retaining the June 30 cutoff date for this year in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton. She noted that “producers have already made their 2023 planting decisions and have likely purchased seed and pesticide products to implement their plans,”

A recent change in the dicamba cut-off date affected some states and had been proposed for Nebraska.

As always, it is important to carefully read and follow all pesticide labeling, including state-specific language.

Dicamba over-the-top soybean application may be done only by certified applicators, to tolerant crop hybrids. In addition, applicators must receive special training for these applications.

Online training can be accessed at the following websites:

For Engenia herbicide: engeniaherbicide.com/training.html.

For Tavium herbicide: syngentaus.docebosaas.com/dicamba/learn.

For Roundup Ready Xtend: roundupreadyxtend.com/stewardship.