Dry Pea & Lentil Commission meeting set for Feb. 16
The Dry Pea & Lentil Commission will meet at 10 a.m. CT Feb. 16 via video conference.

During the meeting, the DPLC board will receive reports from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

They will review funding proposals for the first time and determine travel & participation in upcoming meetings and events.

The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting.

For a copy of the detailed agenda and the link for the video conference, contact the Nebraska Wheat Board at 402-271-2358 or wheat.board@nebraska.gov.

