Erdman, Jacobson renew bid to sell NCORPE land but retain water rights

Efforts to sell the NCORPE water augmentation project’s land while retaining its water rights are resuming in the still-young 2023 legislative session.

Legislative Bill 396, introduced Thursday by state Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, picks up where former Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte left off. Groene was trying to get the southern Lincoln County project’s 19,500 acres of surface land back on local property tax rolls.

Groene’s District 42 successor, Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, is a co-sponsor of Erdman’s bill along with Agriculture Committee Chairman Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings.

Jacobson said Thursday that he continues to support the four natural resources districts that formed the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project in 2012 to help Nebraska meet its obligations under the three-state Republican River Compact.

But he believes Erdman’s bill “addresses my concern that the land not directly needed for carrying out the specific purpose of the project really needs to go back into private hands and on the tax rolls,” Jacobson said.

LB 396 would confirm that each of Nebraska’s natural resources districts “has the power and authority” to develop and buy land for water augmentation projects.

Once such projects are developed, their participating NRDs “shall sell the overlying surface (land) interest but may retain and reserve the right to the groundwater located beneath such land,” the bill’s text says.

It further states that the augmentation project’s owner or owners “are entitled to the reasonable and beneficial use” of that groundwater. The quantity of water available after sale “shall be the same as if the overlying surface interest had been retained” by the project.

NCORPE, which went online in 2013, is designed to send its groundwater into either the Platte or Republican river basins to meet flow obligations under different multistate agreements.

Public debate over its existence has mainly focused on diversions southward to the Republican basin. Kansas has twice successfully sued Nebraska in the U.S. Supreme Court for failing to provide Kansas’ share of water under the basin’s 1943 compact, to which Colorado is the third state party.

Groene and other Lincoln County residents have long decried the loss of property tax dollars from the NCORPE site’s passage into public hands. Landowners are able to sell land but retain its mineral rights, they say.

Managers of the Upper Republican and Lower Republican NRDs – the two outermost of NCORPE’s ownership quartet – warned about the legal risks of selling the land at a September 2019 legislative hearing in McCook.

Even with a law saying water rights could be retained, they said, a judge might rule against NCORPE and risk a fresh lawsuit by Kansas and wholesale shutdown of Republican basin irrigation wells.

Leaders of the Twin Platte and Middle Republican NRDs were more open to exploring the idea at the 2019 hearing, as long as it wouldn’t jeopardize NCORPE’s ability to operate.

Erdman Thursday also introduced LB 394, which would greatly expand the range of costs landowners would receive if state or local governments seize their land under “eminent domain” for various public purposes.

The District 47 senator, who farms south of Nebraska Highway L-62A north of Bayard in northwest Morrill County, said the bill in part reflects what he himself expects to face when two lanes are added to the highway as part of the Heartland Expressway project.

Though the Nebraska Department of Transportation might only take 3 or 4 acres of his land, he said, the way center pivots operate means he’ll effectively lose 20 acres of production capability to the four-lane project.

“How much is it worth to me that you forced me to sell something I don’t want to sell?” Erdman told The Telegraph in a pre-session interview.

LB 394 would require the government seizing agland to pay twice the land’s fair market value, compared with basic fair market value for other land.

The government would continue to pay the landowner’s abstracting expenses and “reasonable severance damages.” In the case of agland, the bill says, the latter would have to include the replacement cost of homes, garages, sheds, barns, wells, septic systems, fences and other permanent structures.

Among other bills introduced Thursday by western Nebraska senators:

First-year Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering introduced his first bill, LB 342, which would lengthen the registration term for home inspectors from one to two years.

Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer and Erdman proposed in Legislative Resolution 21 that senators create a special Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Study Committee. Senators on such a panel would explore the feasibility of retrofitting or converting fossil fuel power plants to be powered by miniature nuclear reactors, a concept in its infancy worldwide.

Erdman introduced LB 397, a fresh version of a bill he offered in 2021 to relocate Nebraska Game and Parks Commission headquarters from Lincoln to Sidney. He said then it would make commission staff more responsive to western constituents, adding that they could be housed in Sidney’s former Cabela’s headquarters.

Brewer and Erdman introduced the Nebraska Pheasant Restoration Act (LB 400), which would require Game and Parks to pay a $10 bounty for each pheasant predator killed between March 1 and July 1. People 16 and older could gain a permanent fur-harvesting permit and habitat stamp to participate.