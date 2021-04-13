Farmers, ranchers can apply for conservation plans

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has funding available to Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers to develop Conservation Activity Plans, according to a press release.

These plans are developed to help identify and find solutions for specific natural resource concerns on a farming operation. Applications for this year’s funding are currently being accepted at local NRCS offices through June 18.

Conservation Activity Plans are specific to certain kinds of land use such as transitioning to organic operations, grazing land, forest land, or can also address a specific resource need such a managing nutrients or to address an air quality concern.

“With a Conservation Activity Plan, producers can not only have assistance in identifying resource concerns, they can then apply for financial assistance to implement the conservation practices needed to address those concerns,” said Conor Ward, the environmental quality incentives program manager with NRCS,

Eligible producers may apply at their local NRCS office at any time, but to be considered for this year’s funding, applications need to be submitted by June 18. If the application is accepted, payments are made directly to program participants for development of a Conservation Activity Plan.

For more information, contact your local NRCS field office, or visit nrcs.usda.gov. Additionally, more information related to USDA’s response and relief for producers can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.