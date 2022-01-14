Fertilizer costs, supply issues complicate area producer’s crop plans

With that in mind, Huffman said the first decision he makes is based upon what will bring the best crop to meet his goal.

“We do that evaluation, but as a part of that you look at (the fact) we have 300,000 bushels that we normally produce for (Frito Lay),” Huffman said.

The decisions are not linear, Huffman said, but more complex than just basing their program on one aspect alone. Taking all the aspects into consideration, Huffman said. a farmer looks at what he can or should produce to get the best opportunity to earn a profit.

For Island Farms, if the goal is 225-bushel-an-acre corn, Huffman said, they need to provide the proper nutrients to reach that goal.

“If it’s what we call good dirt — it’s not sandy or high pH, but it’s good black dirt — it will produce a good crop,” Huffman said. “Then we have to play the game that if I shortchange it in feeding it and not giving it as much groceries, then what is my realistic goal.”