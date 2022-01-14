Fertilizer costs, supply issues complicate area producer’s crop plans

For Island Farms LLC partners Jeff Huffman and Dale Wahlgren, rising prices for fertilizer and herbicides play a part in the process of planning for the next season’s crop.
The partners raise corn for Frito-Lay in Lincoln County and the process of meeting contractual obligations and managing costs begins early in the year. Fertilizer costs have risen exponentially across the country due to a number of factors including supply issues.
Some of those factors include China’s shutting down the export of phosphorus, which is used in mixing fertilizers. Russia has stopped the export of potash, another fertilizer ingredient. High fuel prices have also helped push prices through the roof.
“I normally put together a spreadsheet on our fertilizer plans,” Huffman said. “One of the things I did this year that I don’t normally do is look at a price comparison. Normally it’s pretty close (to the previous year).”
Huffman said prices on the four main fertilizer products they use have risen 186% to 310% over last year. That translates into a cost per acre in the $300 range for fertilizer alone, compared with $120 per acre last year.
For a farmer who farms 1,000 acres, the increase from $120 to $300 per acre would come to about $180,000.
With that in mind, Huffman said the first decision he makes is based upon what will bring the best crop to meet his goal.
“We do that evaluation, but as a part of that you look at (the fact) we have 300,000 bushels that we normally produce for (Frito Lay),” Huffman said.
The decisions are not linear, Huffman said, but more complex than just basing their program on one aspect alone. Taking all the aspects into consideration, Huffman said. a farmer looks at what he can or should produce to get the best opportunity to earn a profit.
For Island Farms, if the goal is 225-bushel-an-acre corn, Huffman said, they need to provide the proper nutrients to reach that goal.
“If it’s what we call good dirt — it’s not sandy or high pH, but it’s good black dirt — it will produce a good crop,” Huffman said. “Then we have to play the game that if I shortchange it in feeding it and not giving it as much groceries, then what is my realistic goal.”
He said they will plant the same seed population, whether fertilizer prices are higher or lower. Farmers plant anywhere between 12,000 and 40,000 seeds per acre depending on what they project their land can produce and the goals set for needed production.
