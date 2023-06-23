Badger is one amazing horse, one that almost didn’t make the grade. Now he is going to rodeos around the country to serve the vital role of helping bareback and saddle bronc riders to safety at the end of their rides.

Badger is a registered American quarter horse, a breed known for its intelligence, sprinting speed and ability to serve as a valuable work horse. Matt Scott, of Cody, Wyoming, bought him from Lazy U Quarter Horses in 2020 when Badger was 3 years old.

Badger’s sire is “a great big beautiful bay stallion who’s been bred to quite a few mares,” said Andy Olson, owner of Lazy U Quarter Horses, which is northeast of Hershey.

“We sold the horse (Badger) up in Billings, Montana,” at an auction, and now “he ended up back where he was born,” as a pickup horse, Olson said. Badger and Scott were working the rodeo at Nebraskaland Days last week.

In winter and early spring, Scott and Badger go to rodeos in places like Arizona and Texas. This time of year they hit the circuit in Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado. This week they are in Greeley, Colorado.

Badger is a gelding, a neutered male.

“He was a little bit bronc-y, didn’t really like people,” at first, Scott said. “Now he’s the complete opposite. ... It doesn’t even bother him to have horses bucking against him.”

That change did not happen quickly or easily, though. “He was kind of hard to break,” Scotts said. “He was strong-willed — a tough horse.”

You wouldn’t know that now. In fact, “he’s almost a kid’s horse,” Scott said. “My 4- and 6-year-old (Beau and Brice) both ride him.”

But at the rodeo he’s very focused, and he and Scott are right there in the ring doing their job. That is absolutely critical to the safety of competitors.

Pickup riders work in teams, typically consisting of two pickup horses and their riders. They will ride up alongside a bucking horse at the right time, allowing the competitor to get off safely at the end of the 8-second ride. With help from a pickup man, the competitor may mount a pickup horse behind the pickup man or go over the hind end of the pickup horse to light onto the ground on the other side.

One pickup horse and rider will stay near the bucking animal to herd it out of the ring, while the other provides cover for the competitor.

Often the competitor is bucked off before the 8 seconds are up and may be in a very vulnerable spot near the hooves of an excited, bucking bronc. Pickup riders are absolutely critical, enabling competitors to get out of the ring safely and come back to ride again.

In the case of bull riding, typically a competitor will be assisted by rodeo clowns to distract the bull. Pickup riders may also get involved for the competitor’s safety, including roping and leading the bull from the ring.

When it’s time to enter the rodeo ring with Scott on his back, Badger is all business. “For a 6-year-old horse, he is probably one of the most naturally talented horses I’ve ever ridden,” Scott said. That talent and skill can mean the difference between safety and serious injury — even life and death — to a cowboy.

“He loves bucking horses and he loves rodeo now,” said Scott. This is the second year the duo have worked rodeos in North Platte.

“He was a little bit of an outlaw when he left here (in 2020, when he was sold) and now he’s a bit of a superstar for a few minutes” every time he is in the ring.

That change happened over a period of time and with a lot of work.

“The year I bought him. I took him to sorting cattle, sorting bucking horses and bulls,” said Scott, who works with Beutler and Son Rodeo Co.

“I just gave (Badger) a job,” Scott said, and “I rode him as much as I could possibly ride him for about a year and a half.” After all of that, it seemed something clicked and Badger changed almost overnight.

“I wouldn’t even let my oldest (Brice) pet him for a long time,” said Scott. “One day I looked out there and (Brice) was at the fence and they were loving on each other.” From that day on, “he was a completely different horse.”

Regarding Badger’s good disposition now, “a lot of it has to do with my wife (Jazmine) and oldest,” Scott said. They spend a lot of time with Badger, petting and brushing him.

Having made a full circle back to North Platte, Badger is again interacting with the Olson family. “My great-grandson,” Trey and Dayna Wasserburger’s oldest, Weston, is “riding him around back and he’s only seven,” Andy Olson said.

Weston also has a horse named E.T., who is from Badger’s sire. It’s like a family reunion.

“I rode (Badger) as a colt and just knew he was talented,” said Trey Wasserburger, but “he needed the right guy to bring it out of him.”

“He had one way out — he was so close to being exterminated,” Wasserburger said. “I sent him to a great cowboy,” and that has made all the difference. “All credit goes to Matt.”

“As a father it taught me a lot. Horses are a lot like kids,” Wasserburger said. “Every one’s different” and “some are tougher than others,” but “at the end of the day you can’t quit on them.”

Badger’s first big rodeo was at Nebraskaland Days last year.

“He worked awesome and it was really cool for a horse that maybe wasn’t going to make it in the equine world,” Scott said, and then in his first major rodeo, “to see him work that good was pretty neat.”