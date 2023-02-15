Lincoln County has won one of Nebraska’s first two “inland port district” designations for the industrial “rail park” developing east of Hershey.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development Wednesday announced that the county has received one of the state’s first two such designations, along with a joint Fremont-Dodge County district near Omaha.

State leaders can designate up to five inland port districts under 2021’s Legislative Bill 156, introduced by state Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha to take advantage of Nebraska’s central location on the nation’s transportation networks.

Winning the designation “moves our rail park project up to a whole new status in being able to attract industry, primarily agribusiness, manufacturing and processing,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

LB 156’s passage coincided with a three-year local push to broaden Lincoln County’s industrial base by capitalizing on the proximity of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard, the world’s largest rail-classification yard.

The Legislature passed LB 40 the same year as the inland port district law, enabling local leaders last year to win $30 million in state matching funds to help build the rail park.

Inland port districts “are intended to serve as regional merging points for multimodal transportation and the distribution of goods,” DED Director Anthony Goins said in a press release.

LB 156 “is intended to stimulate the Nebraska economy” by encouraging “the development of new industrial hubs and providing the economic development tools necessary to acquire and develop large commercial and industrial shovel-ready sites,” he said.

Lincoln County commissioners voted last June to form an “inland port authority” to operate the rail park if the state approved the inland port district.

The County Board, in partnership with the chamber, also used $250,000 from the county’s federal COVID-19 aid to help the chamber buy the former Greenbrier Rail Services factory — and its U.P. rail spur — as the nucleus of the planned 339-acre park between U.S. Highway 30 and the railroad.

Local leaders hope to lure a soybean oil “crush” processing plant as the rail park’s anchor industry. Those efforts should benefit greatly from Wednesday’s inland port district designation, Person said.