The curtain has gone up on North Platte’s new local government “budget season,” to unhappy reviews thus far.

Preliminary 2023 taxable values went out as June began to city homeowners and the other owners of Lincoln County’s 24,000-some properties.

The county’s total valuation will be at least 7% higher this year after growing 3.1% when finalized in 2022, based on countywide figures provided by County Assessor Julie Stenger.

But preliminary residential values leapt 14.9% countywide over this time last year — and set off howls of protest likely to keep county commissioners busy with valuation protests between now and late July.

Local governing boards take center stage in August and September, when they set their 2023-24 budgets. Property tax rates will be set in October.

Contrary to popular belief, Stenger said, she encourages unhappy property owners to protest — and meet with her staff beforehand — so County Board members have reason to modify their valuations if the evidence calls for it.

“They still have to file the (protest) paperwork, but we can come to an agreement and then it’s easy,” she said.

That said, Stenger added, soaring sale prices for new and existing homes forced her office to impose across-the-board valuation increases of 11.5% south of North Platte’s Union Pacific tracks.

It’s the second straight year housing shortages have driven home valuations higher in the city after staying relatively flat for several years. The latest figures are based on home sales from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2022.

“It’s just the overstimulated housing market,” Stenger said Thursday. “The market is just crazy, and it’s not just Lincoln County. Any assessor you talk to can’t keep up. …

“There’s hardly any housing available, and those that are (available) sell quickly and at very high prices.”

When that happens, she said, state law leaves assessors no choice: Residential taxable values must be between 92% and 100% of their actual market value.

By comparison, average preliminary figures for the three major types of agricultural land grew between 2.3% and 5% compared with last June.

Assessors won’t finalize annual taxable values until late August. State officials review “centrally assessed” properties, such as railroads but won’t update their 2023 values until then.

Stenger said her office has posted a three-page review of its actions on Lincoln County’s website.

Besides that, she said, “we’ve got sales books (to review) in here if people aren’t aware of the housing market, which I can’t imagine anyone isn’t.”

The Assessor’s Office last June imposed across-the-board home valuation increases of 4% south of the tracks and 7% north of them to get back into the state-allowed residential range.

Speaking of North Platte’s north side, home valuations this June leapt even more sharply there than south of the tracks.

But only on average.

That’s because Stenger’s appraisers physically reviewed north-side homes’ conditions and usage for the first time since 2017 under the “plan of assessment” rotation state law allows. It’ll be the south side’s turn next year.

In between, assessors rely more on pure sales figures in deciding whether particular areas or property types need to be changed, Stenger said.

Her appraisers also updated external details of north-side properties transferred but frozen during an office-wide software upgrade after the 2017 review.

They did the same in 2022 with North Platte’s commercial properties, which saw their combined preliminary taxable value drop 2.8% countywide from the same point last June. Average industrial property valuations crept up 0.2%.

Add in the passage of time, and individual north-side homeowners’ valuation experiences may vary greatly this year, Stenger said.

“Quality sometimes changes a lot, but your conditions definitely will,” she said. “Not every valuation on the north side will have gone up. In some cases, it may have gone down.”

It did just that for the lone north-side home The Telegraph has featured annually since 2018 as it outlines how property tax bills are finalized for three homes in various parts of North Platte.

Dubbed Home 1, this 1914 home with 1½ stories, three bedrooms and a rare full basement had seen its taxable value stay at $109,950 for four years after county appraisers first reviewed it in 2017. The home also sold that year.

Home 1’s valuation rose to $117,647 in 2022, thanks to that year’s universal 7% north-side increase. But when its owners got their 2023 postcard, its taxable value showed $114,007 — 3.1% lower.

Stenger and lead appraiser Charity Farley said Home 1’s condition was downgraded from “good” to “above normal” due to wear and tear. That and other factors more than canceled out a doubling in its lot’s land value, another factor appraisers reviewed this year.

Home 1’s situation, the assessor said, shows how across-the-board boosts can distort a property’s actual value.

“That’s why we don’t like to do them,” Stenger said.

But if they don’t impose them on their own when called for, she added, the state Tax Equalization and Review Commission could impose countywide across-the-board increases.

“We don’t raise everybody if we don’t have to,” she said.

While Home 1’s valuation went down, values for The Telegraph’s other two sample homes — both south of the tracks — both went up by the 11.5% across-the-board boost on that side.

Home 2, a one-story, two-bedroom home built in 1960 near Westfield Shopping Center, saw its taxable value grow from $109,538 to $122,177.

Home 3, a 1973 home with two stories and four bedrooms closer to the South Platte River, jumped from $297,149 in 2022 to $331,435 this year.

Unlike the other two homes, the owners of Home 2 have received a homestead exemption that helped wipe out their final tax bill each of the past two tax years. They also benefited from a trio of state property tax credits available to all property owners.

Preliminary 2023 taxable values also were higher — though to varying degrees — for three Lincoln County farm or ranch operations that The Telegraph introduced to readers in December. State law requires agland valuations to be between 69% and 75% of actual market value.

As with the three North Platte sample homes, the three ag operations are described here generally while keeping their owners’ identities confidential.

Combined preliminary valuations totaled $2.17 million for Ag 1, a seven-parcel cattle operation in the Sandhills northwest of Sutherland. That’s 10.1% higher than its final 2022 valuation.

Percentage increases were more modest for two mainly crop-based operations in different quadrants of the county — each with eight parcels of varying soil types.

Ag 2, southeast of Maxwell near the Platte River, received a total preliminary valuation of $4.64 million, 7.4% above its final value last year.

Ag 3, north and west of Wallace, saw its initial combined valuation rise by 5.5% to $3.91 million compared with its final level for 2022.

Though the latter two operations include all three major types of land, dryland farming is more prevalent in Lincoln County’s southwest quadrant. Irrigation farming, by contrast, is more stereotypical near the Platte or its branches.