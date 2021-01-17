In an unexpected turn, corn prices hit 7-year high

Something unexpected happened for corn growers after COVID-19 set in: Prices have risen to their highest levels in seven years.

Don’t get too excited, cautions a University of Nebraska-Lincoln agricultural economist. And definitely don’t go rent another field for corn just because of it.

“It’s not that we need our sales to be the highest price,” said Cory Walters, a UNL associate professor of agricultural economics. “We need the average price of all our sales to give us the most reasonable profit you can get going into next year.”

He said that doesn’t mean Nebraska farmers with corn in their bins shouldn’t consider selling some now, given that Wednesday’s closing NASDAQ futures price of $5.25 a bushel was that market’s highest since April 2014.

But with the entire 2021 crop year ahead of them, Walters said, producers should keep their focus on building themselves a solid average sales price covering all 12 months of the market year.

Producers aiming for that goal who sell now will do so hoping “that’s your worst sale of the year,” he said.