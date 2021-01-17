In Nebraska, crop producers and educators partner up on field research projects

Nebraska crop producers and university educators are great partners. Nowhere is that more apparent than in ongoing field research projects.

Along with data generated at research centers, on-farm projects are helping growers fine-tune fertilization, planting and other practices.

Sometimes the ideas originate with Extension educators. Other times farmers “come to you with an idea and we sit down and talk about it.”

One day about five years ago, Don Batie of Lexington visited the Dawson County Extension office and happened to mention to Sivits an idea he had. She said, “We should research that on your farm.” Since then, “I’ve been a firm supporter of this,” Batie said.

Extension educators help design the trials “so when we are done, the data can be statistically analyzed” and “we know whether it made a (reliable) difference,” Batie said.

Sivits added, “It empowers the farmer to see what works best” in a scientific manner, without spending money on an entire field.

Another nice thing is that “farmers are always looking to see what their neighbors are doing,” and it generates a lot of good conversation, Sivits said.