For the sixth straight fiscal year, the bulk of the Lincoln County Agricultural Society’s budget will anticipate the start of a major new building at the North Platte fairgrounds.

The fair board Monday will hold a public hearing before voting whether to adopt a $9.72 million 2023-24 budget. Both will precede the Ag Society’s annual meeting at the fairgrounds Activities Building, 5015 Rodeo Road.

Ag Society board members have proposed a property tax request of just $475,016, mainly reflecting the cost of holding the county fair in late July.

That figure would nonetheless be 9.2% higher than 2022-23’s request of $434,799. It generally tracks with an 8.6% increase in Lincoln County’s 2023 taxable value, fair board President James Vanarsdall said.

The Ag Society would charge a tax rate of 0.823 cents per $100 of taxable value, also 9.2% higher than last fiscal year’s rate of 0.818 cents per $100.

Fair board members first put the Linco Ag & Education Center into their budget in 2018-19 with intentions to start construction as soon as fundraising allows. The move raised their authorized spending nearly tenfold that year.

While the education center remains in the budget, the Ag Society’s overall spending plan would be trimmed by 0.6% over its 2022-23 figure.

Vanarsdall said fair board members were able to “cut back a little bit” because they were able to complete repairs to several buildings that will help them “survive for the next few years.”

Some of those repairs involved electrical upgrades, he said, but others are “rotting from the inside out.” Some of those might not remain after the Linco center is built, he said.

While that wait continues, “we’re trying to get more drainage established on the grounds because of years of moving the dirt,” Vanarsdall said.

Ag Society leaders continue to save money from their regular funds as they can while fundraising for the Linco center goes on, he said.

Plans for the 90,000-squre-foot building, revealed in October 2021, include an 1,100-seat arena with a dirt floor, animal stalls and classrooms for young people to be trained in agricultural fields.

Vanarsdall said fundraising remains at about one-fourth of the Ag Society’s $6 million goal. The fair board has yet to find a key donor to prompt other possible donors to commit to the project.

“We’re waiting for one big donor in the community to step up, because if they do, we can probably go pretty quickly,” he said.