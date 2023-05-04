Thursday’s state “air quality construction permit” hearing for Sustainable Beef LLC offered local opponents a new chance to sound alarms over the North Platte meatpacking plant now under construction.

A handful took advantage, with several raising pointed questions during an afternoon open house and five speaking against the permit at the evening’s formal Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy hearing.

Their message was little changed from Sustainable Beef’s 2021 series of city hearings: Meatpacking plants have caused stifling odors and ill health elsewhere. And city leaders rammed the beef plant through without listening.

Sustainable Beef’s name “is just a flowery term for ‘slaughterhouse,’” said Doyce Williams, 1003 East B St. “We’ve been dictated to since Day 1. Nobody came ahead of time to ask our opinion or for our input.”

Dee Fugate, 1671 N. Long School Road, invited people to use her personal research to launch a lawsuit should the plant’s permit be granted. She is a sister-in-law of longtime plant-site neighbor Larry Golden.

Sophia Klein, a granddaughter of Golden and owner of Beyond Envy in North Platte, read from an email she sent NDEE April 29 that quotes news stories and advocacy groups citing health risks from living near meatpacking plants.

Her family’s land “is now partially in my son’s and my name,” Klein said. “We do not want to live in fear every day that when we go outside or open our windows, we could possibly be poisoning ourselves or our children.”

Klein also referred to Legislative Bill 662, introduced this year but not advanced from committee, that would limit the standing of nearby landowners to object to agricultural operations.

“If this bill passes, we are counting on your regulations to keep my family, our future grandchildren and the fate of this community’s future safe for generations to come,” she said.

Jennifer Baker, another relative of Golden, offered a more nuanced critique of the process that led city officials to grant a combined $22.5 million in assistance to the project during 2021.

“I’ve been to every (city) council meeting on this project,” said Baker, 818 E. 10th St. “I’m not necessarily against this project, except for the fact that they’re not necessarily involving the community at the level that the community can receive it.”

Sustainable Beef organizers didn’t attend either NDEE session. But Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said they’ve made repeated public commitments in North Platte to use the most modern technology to minimize odors and limit pollutants.

“I’ve worked with the founders of this company for almost three years now,” Person said. “We went through a long and tedious process from Day 1. The founders assured us over and over again they want this project to reflect the best of the industry.”

Richard Reimer of North Platte, a retired inspector of the formerly named Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, added his support for the project and NDEE’s regulators.

“I want to say that with the technology that we have today and that has been pursued in developing this … is much greater and better than we had 50 years ago,” said Reimer, 4980 W. State Farm Road.

About 20 people attended what turned out to be a 40-minute formal hearing at the Sandhills Convention Center at Ramada by Wyndham. About half that number showed up for the earlier, more informal open house.

NDEE Director Jim Macy, who issued a March 31 notice that his agency intends to issue the air-quality permit, will take Thursday’s hearing record and written comments submitted then and earlier into consideration before making a final decision. Staff attorney Susan Ugai presided as hearing officer.

Approval would allow contractor Schmeeckle Bros. of Fort Morgan, Colorado, to proceed with installing Sustainable Beef’s odor- and pollution control equipment.

The construction permit must be converted into a permanent air-quality operating permit when the 1,500-head-per-day plant is ready for production.

Shelley Schneider, administrator of NDEE’s permitting and engineering division, opened the hearing by saying agency officials fielded requests for a hearing “throughout the permitting process” that started with Sustainable Beef’s permit application Aug. 15.

Even assuming “the worst-case meteorological and permitted operating conditions,” the agency’s analysis “indicates that the ambient air quality will continue to comply” with state and federal standards, Schneider said.

She noted that Sustainable Beef has yet to seek a needed wastewater construction permit and a water discharge permit. The project already has a construction stormwater permit granted in March 2022.

Applying for a water discharge permit will trigger another public comment period and another chance to request a hearing on that permit, she said.

The Legislature last year approved $20 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for a pretreatment system for Sustainable Beef’s wastewater. The city of North Platte will have to own that system and install it on its property under ARPA’s conditions, City Engineer Brent Burklund told the City Council Tuesday.

Rich and Beth DeFreece, two of the three North Platte-area residents who requested Thursday’s hearing, attended both the NDEE open house and the formal session. Karen Tickle, who lives near the couple southeast of the project site, was the third.

Schneider and several other NDEE officials answered questions during the open house about what the agency will expect of Sustainable Beef and how they’ll conduct inspections should the air quality permit be granted.

Philip Halsted of North Platte, a program specialist with NDEE’s air compliance section, said he’ll be available to field complaints locals might have. He inspects livestock operations throughout western Nebraska, including Lexington’s 33-year-old Tyson Foods beef plant.

The state agency doesn’t announce when it does inspections, he said, adding that to do so would violate the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s agreement with NDEE for the latter to regulate in Nebraska on EPA's behalf.

In most inspections, “the violations we see are paperwork-related — not signing the right things.” When it comes to controlling pollutants, Halsted said, “the facilities are usually focused on that, and that’s part of the permit.”

NDEE’s West Central Field Office in North Platte also has inspectors who address compliance with water and solid waste permits, he told open house attendees.

Patricia West, a Lincoln-based supervisor in the agency’s air construction permit section, said local residents also can call the main NDEE office if they perceive odors from Sustainable Beef are getting too strong.

But “this is a manufacturing plant,” she added. “There’s going to be odors associated with different parts of the plant. … They’ll be unloading cattle, and there’s going to be a smell with that.”

West also said that NDEE’s authority over a permitted facility’s operations ends “at the fence line.”

“That’s pretty damn close to my place,” Rich DeFreece replied.