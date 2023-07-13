The scenery in western Nebraska is much greener this year than last, due to the winter snows and recent rains. That is reflected in the University of Nebraska’s Drought Monitor map, which is trending in the right direction for the western two-thirds of the state.

The drought has officially lifted in nearly all of the Panhandle and northwest Cherry County.

Nearly all other areas of western Nebraska now range from abnormally dry to severe drought, but even that is an improvement from earlier this year and before.

On the down side, the drought has worsened in a pocket of southeast Nebraska that has missed important rains. Red to dark red, indicating extreme to exceptional drought, still covers a large swath of the map from south central to northeast Nebraska.

Things can go backward anywhere and at any time, as they did in the North Platte area in June. The National Weather Service registered 2.59 inches of precipitation at the airport for the month, which was 0.57 inch below normal.

However, rainfall since the beginning of July, registering 1.49 inches, is 0.38 inch above normal. That has helped to reduce the seasonal deficit. Total precipitation for the year now stands at 14.02 inches, which is 1.77 inches above normal.

See droughtmonitor.unl.edu for more information.