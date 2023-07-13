The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded over half a million dollars to Nebraska College of Agriculture in a huge boost to meat processing education in our region. The $644,489 grant, announced Wednesday, will fund development of a curriculum to meet practical training needs of the industry.

Through the program, students will be educated at the NCTA meat laboratory in Curtis and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Loeffel Meat Laboratory on East Campus. The training will lead to certification by Nebraska Association of Meat Processors.

It will to cater to nontraditional students seeking immediate employment opportunities. It will also help current meat processing employees enhance their skills. Training will be in English and Spanish.

This approach should result in a “profound improvement in (worker) retention, worker satisfaction and safety,” said NCTA Dean Larry Gossen.

NCTA is partnering with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Animal Science to develop the curriculum, in consultation with the private industry.

The training will focus on “immersive, hands-on training,” said Gary Sullivan, associate professor of meat science at UNL.

The training is scheduled to begin in January. The USDA grant will fund project development and cover applicable expenses for trainees.

The curriculum results in part from a meeting at NCTA in August 2022. There, UNL faculty and 28 private industry representatives took a close look at training challenges facing the meat processing industry. They identified the following:

Some new and potential employees have very little prior knowledge of what the job entails.

On-the-job training must cover a wide range of topics, from knife skills and cut types to animal handling and food safety.

On-the-job training takes time and money. Although that can be especially challenging to small meat processors, even large plants may lack the capacity for adequate training.

Some employees quit shortly after they have been trained. In some cases, workers leave on their first day because they did not understand what it would be like working in a processing plant.

The new program at NCTA and UNL will alleviate training expenses for processors and help them better fit applicants to positions where they will be successful, Gossen said.

It will enhance and expand on the long and beneficial relationship between UNL, NCTA and the vast meat industry.

“We have really worked toward ensuring that we have students who are trained to meet their needs as well as conducting research that answers and solves industry problems,” Sullivan said.