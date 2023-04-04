How to weigh in on meatpacking plant permit

Members of the public are asked to notify state officials in advance if they plan to attend or testify at the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s May 4 public hearing on a proposed “air quality construction permit” for Sustainable Beef LLC’s North Platte meatpacking plant.

Written comments on the permit application will be taken through 5 p.m. CT (4 p.m. MT) May 3, NDEE said in its public hearing notice issued Friday.

They may download NDEE’s draft permit and supporting materials at ecmp.nebraska.gov/PublicAccess/index.html?&MyQueryID=340.

On that webpage, type “116136” in the “DEQ Facility Number” box and click “Search” to bring up those materials and all other public documents related to Sustainable Beef’s air quality construction permit application.

Copies of the permit documents also are available through May 1 at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., or at the NDEE offices at 24 Fallbrook Blvd., Suite 100, in Lincoln, according to NDEE’s public notice of its intention to issue the permit to Sustainable Beef.

Written comments should be emailed to ndee.airquality@nebraska.gov or mailed to the attention of Pati West, Air Construction Permitting Section Supervisor, NDEE, P.O. Box 98922, Lincoln, NE 68509-8922.

Those who plan to attend or testify at the May 4 North Platte hearing should mail or email one of the above addresses or call 402-471-2189 no later than 5 p.m. CT on May 3.

Anyone who believes “any condition of the draft permit is inappropriate or that the (NDEE) director’s tentative decision to issue the air quality construction permit is inappropriate must raise all reasonably ascertainable issues and submit all reasonably available argument supporting their position by the close of the public hearing,” NDEE said in its notice.

Call 402-471-2186 by April 27 if you need auxiliary aids, reasonable accommodations or alternate formats of permit materials. TDD users are asked to call 711 and ask the relay operator to call NDEE at 402-471-2186.