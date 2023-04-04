Nebraska environmental officials have begun taking public comments and scheduled a May 4 public hearing in North Platte on the odor-control and air quality aspects of Sustainable Beef LLC’s planned meatpacking plant.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy on Friday announced it intends to issue an “air quality construction permit” for the $325-million-plus, 1,500-head-per-day plant now rising off Golden Road near Newberry Access.
Agency officials also released a draft of the proposed permit, which Sustainable Beef applied for Aug. 15. If granted, it would allow plant construction to proceed but must be converted to a permanent air quality operating permit to start production.
Based on NDEE’s investigations to date, the plant’s location at a former city sewer lagoon meets National Ambient Air Quality Standards for pollutants “and is expected to continue in that status” after it opens, according to NDEE’s public notice.
“No impact is anticipated on habitat for any rare or threatened species,” it adds, echoing a March 2022 environmental review by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that NDEE published online Jan. 25.
A public hearing officer appointed by NDEE Director Jim Macy will take formal testimony on the proposed air-quality permit starting at 6 p.m. May 4 at the Sandhills Convention Center at Ramada by Wyndham, 2102 S. Jeffers St. A public information session will precede the hearing from 4 to 5 p.m.
Macy will make the final decision on whether to grant the air quality construction permit, NDEE spokeswoman Amanda Woita said Tuesday.
The agency began accepting formal written comments on the permit Saturday and will do so until 5 p.m. May 3, the day before the hearing.
NDEE’s public comment period allows members of the public the chance to request a hearing. But agency officials actually received that request Oct. 26, co-signed by rural North Platte residents Rich and Beth DeFreece and Karen Tickle.
The three, who live near each other south of the nearby confluence of the North Platte and South Platte rivers, contended that most local residents “do not oppose a plant here, but they oppose the current location.”
They called attention to endangered bird species known to “frequent the area” and asked how Sustainable Beef plans to dispose of “blood and other contaminants” from the cattle it will slaughter.
“It’s hard to believe this precious water source (the Platte) won’t be affected in an irreversible way,” the DeFreeces and Tickle wrote.
The 30-page draft permit, available with other supporting documents on NDEE’s “DEQ IIS Facility Program Viewing” webpage, details the limits on various types of emissions and operational and performance testing requirements Sustainable Beef will have to submit to and abide by.
An accompanying 48-page “fact sheet” lays out how the plant expects to operate and how odors and other emissions will have to be controlled.
The NDEE documents cite levels of particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, oxides of nitrogen, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, hexane and hazardous air pollutants expected to be produced from beef processing.
Sustainable Beef’s organizers, who publicly unveiled their project in North Platte on March 18, 2021, have said the plant and especially its state-of-the-art odor-control equipment will be modeled on the CS Beef Packers plant that opened in 2017 near Kuna, Idaho.
North Platte city officials made that a requirement when they approved $21.5 million in tax increment financing for the project in December 2021. Schmeeckle Bros. Construction Co. of Fort Morgan, Colorado, built the Kuna plant and is Sustainable Beef’s general contractor for the North Platte plant.
A series of air scrubbers “will be used to reduce particulate matter emissions and odor generated” as cattle are processed and nonedible byproducts are produced and refined, NDEE’s permit fact sheet says.
Three boilers will provide steam for the plant’s processes, it adds. All three will burn natural gas, but one will also be able to burn biogas generated by an onsite anaerobic lagoon that will pretreat wastewater before it leaves the plant.
NDEE’s draft permit says Sustainable Beef officials will be required to submit to inspections by the agency, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or an “authorized representative” of either to ensure compliance with environmental standards.
Should the plant make “physical or operational changes” to an emissions unit or “associated control equipment” that might cause an increase in emissions, NDEE must be notified within 15 days of the change, the permit adds.
Sustainable Beef received a “construction stormwater permit” from NDEE on March 28, 2022, covering organizers’ plans for handling stormwater runoff from the plant site.
Once the plant is ready for slaughter operations, it will need a permanent wastewater permit as well as a permanent air-quality permit, Woita said in February.