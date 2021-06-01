Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance offers certification for producers across state

Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will be offering Beef Quality Assurance certification across the state, according to a press release.

Jesse Fulton, director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance, will be presenting the latest on the Nebraska BQA program and certifying producers in BQA and BQA Transportation.

The BQA program educates beef producers on animal health best management practices, proper stockmanship and proper animal welfare guidelines.

Beef cattle producers are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices.

Locations and dates

» Holdredge: 1-3 p.m. June 16 at Phelps County Ag Center, 1308 Second St. RSVP by June 15 to Erin Laborie at 308-268-3105 or erin.laborie@unl.edu.

» North Platte: 6-9 p.m. June 16 at Centennial Hall Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road. RSVP by June 11 to Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or randy.saner@unl.edu. Meal provided by Zoetis.

» Imperial: 1-3 p.m. June 17 at Crossroads Wesleyan Church, 220 W. 17th St. RSVP by June 15 to Erin Laborie at 308-268-3105 or erin.laborie@unl.edu.