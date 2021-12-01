Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for 3 spots

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board is seeking candidates to fill three member spots.

The members’ terms will expire June 30, 2022.

The open positions are for Districts 1 (Butler, Cass, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders and Seward counties), 4 (Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Thurston, Washington and Wayne counties) and 5 (Buffalo, Dawson, Hall, Howard and Sherman counties).

Any candidate seeking appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board. Board members who currently represent these districts are also eligible to re-petition.

Petitions may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board (P.O. Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509-5107), by calling 402-471-2676 or emailing ncb.info@nebraska.gov. A petition must have the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district. All petitions must be received by the board no later than 5 p.m. CT on May 20, 2022.