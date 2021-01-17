Nebraska Corn taking applications for Future Leaders in Agriculture program

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is accepting applications for the sixth class of the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship (FLAGship) Program, a scholarship program intended for future agricultural leaders in Nebraska.

Applications must be postmarked by March 5.

Nebraska Corn will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college freshman who are continuing their education in the state of Nebraska. Three of the scholarships are set aside strictly for those students pursuing a degree directly related to agriculture. Two of the scholarships are open to non-agricultural degree seeking students.

Recipients will be notified in spring and scholarships will be distributed in December.

“Each year when we award this scholarship I am impressed by the quality of the students,” said Morgan Wrich, director of grower services for the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “We know from the applications, that the future of our industry is in great hands.”