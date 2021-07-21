 Skip to main content
Nebraska Department of Transportation to accept hay harvesting permit applications online
Hay harvesting permit applications for the public will be accepted through an online application portal beginning 7 a.m. July 30, according to a Nebraska Department of Transportation press release.

An individual may purchase hay harvesting permits online from July 30 through Sept. 15 on a first-come, first-served basis. The hay is for private use only and only one permit is allowed per family.

The Hay Harvesting Permits Application and Help Docs will be available on the NDOT website. The option to purchase permits from specified NDOT locations will still be available.

For more information, visit ndot.info/haypermit.

