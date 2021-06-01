Nebraska Dry Pea & Lentil Board to meet for first time June 10 in Sidney

Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed the inaugural board of directors for the newly commissioned Dry Pea & Lentil Commission. Three of the districts represent territories across Nebraska, while two districts serve as at-large members.

The inaugural meeting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT June 10 at the Hampton Inn in Sidney, 635 Cabela Drive. The meeting will include all board members taking the oath of office, establishing a budget for fiscal year 2021-22, developing board policies and procedures and considering funding proposals.

The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting.

Ben Goding was elected to serve District 1 and represent the Nebraska panhandle. Goding is a farmer from Sidney and his first term will expire on June 30, 2022.

Tyler Hughes was elected to serve District 2, which includes the southwest corner of Nebraska and stretches to the northern border of the state. Hughes manages and operates the family farm around Venango. His term will expire on June 30, 2023.

Eric Thalken was elected to serve District 3, representing all of central and eastern Nebraska. Thalken manages and operates an organic farm near Dorchester and his first term will expire on June 30, 2024.