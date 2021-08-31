Nebraska Wheat Board elects new leadership

LINCOLN — At the Nebraska Wheat Board’s first-quarter meeting Aug. 24 in North Platte, the board swore in Kent Lorens and Jared Sayer as representatives of District 4 and District 5, respectively, according to a press release.

Mark Knobel of Fairbury was elected as the chair of the NWB for 2021-22. Knobel was re-appointed to the board in 2019 by Governor Ricketts and represents District 6. He raises wheat, soybeans and corn in southeastern Nebraska and has also served on other boards including Nebraska Crop Improvement Association, Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska FFA Association.

Lorens, of Stratton, was elected as the vice-chair of the NWB for 2021-22. Lorens represents District 4 and has served on the Board for five years.

He and his family have been farming around Stratton since 1986. They primarily raise wheat on their farm while also maintaining a cow/calf herd. He has also travelled internationally to promote Nebraska wheat on the world market. Along with serving on the NWB, he also sits on the local school board, the Hitchcock County Farm Bureau and holds leadership roles in his church.

“Mark and Kent are both exceptional leaders, bringing their expertise and unique perspectives to board discussions and current events,” said Royce Schaneman, executive director of the Nebraska Wheat Board. “I look forward to working with them throughout their terms and seeing what they accomplish.”