New cover crop info map centralizes research

As interest and integration of cover crops accelerate, the industry has been challenged in its ability to provide easy to access, comprehensive information. Recently, cover crop application company GO SEED developed the Cover Crop Information Map to provide a free, centralized platform for sharing knowledge.

“The Cover Crop Information Map is a free resource for agricultural producers, researchers and industry influencers wanting access to unfiltered, raw research data and methodology to help them translate and apply findings to their own trials and practices,” said Jerry Hall, director of research for GO SEED.

Found on gocovercrops.com and featuring an interactive map of the U.S., users can narrow down available research and farm trial findings based on their geographical region and topic of interest.