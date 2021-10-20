New time, same place: McCook Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo to fill weekend

The McCook Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo will fill a weekend this year with its new dates, Nov. 19 to 20, at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds, according to a press release.
“Moving to the weekend will allow for more attendees to attend and increase visibility to show products and services,” said Tana Dale, Star Expos owner.
The show opens at 9 a.m. both days and closes at 7 p.m. the first day and 4 p.m. the second.
Admission and parking are free.
There will be a free producer breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Nov. 20.
Exhibitors will include numerous displays for farm and ranch equipment, seed and chemicals, agricultural services, irrigation manufacturers, financial providers, commodity organizations, colleges, governmental services, home services, furniture and art galleries, boutiques, hats, boots, soap and more.
“We look forward to filling the Red Willow County Fairgrounds to the max again,” said Darren Dale, show owner. “The Expo is the place to find all your livestock and farming needs. We also have shopping for everyone in the family and being so close to Christmas you can even find those gifts for the hard-to-shop-for person in your family. If you’re in the market for new Fenoglio Boots or an American Cowboy hat, the expo is the place to be.”
The Coppermill Steakhouse and Loop Brewing company will be hosting a beer and cocktail garden, along with specialty Nebraska craft beers by Uppa Crik Tap Room.
Entertainment throughout the weekend will include Bryce Combs Horse training demonstrations along with special guest Becky Combs who will feature stock dog demonstrations.
The Liveshow stage will include a beef presentation with industry experts Mike Callicrate, Steve Stratford and Adam Jones.
The Tres Rios Silver Working Ranch Horse and Prospect Sale & FFA Auction will be back for the show again this year.
All proceeds will go back to the FFA chapter. Proceeding the FFA and Horse sale is “The Big Chill” giveaway, which includes a meat bundle and freezer.
A new feature this year will be the Great American Tractor Showdown, featuring AKRS Equipment, Heartland New Holland and Titan Machinery. The showdown will be at noon each day on the Liveshow stage.
Musical talent Kelly Hayward will also perform on the Liveshow stage.
Southwest Nebraska rodeo queens will be on hand to help serve and sign autographs.
For more information, contact the office at 866-685-0989 or Chance Koetter at 308-737-6850; email info@starexpos.net or visit starexpos.net