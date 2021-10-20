New time, same place: McCook Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo to fill weekend

The McCook Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo will fill a weekend this year with its new dates, Nov. 19 to 20, at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds, according to a press release.

“Moving to the weekend will allow for more attendees to attend and increase visibility to show products and services,” said Tana Dale, Star Expos owner.

The show opens at 9 a.m. both days and closes at 7 p.m. the first day and 4 p.m. the second.

Admission and parking are free.

There will be a free producer breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Nov. 20.

Exhibitors will include numerous displays for farm and ranch equipment, seed and chemicals, agricultural services, irrigation manufacturers, financial providers, commodity organizations, colleges, governmental services, home services, furniture and art galleries, boutiques, hats, boots, soap and more.