Interim projections for three North Platte homes’ 2023 gross tax bills have barely moved after the first four budget decisions by local governments serving city property owners.

The Telegraph’s latest tax-tracker update for this fall’s “budget season” factors in final budget votes and tax requests by the city of North Platte, the Lincoln County Agricultural Society, Educational Service Unit 16 and the Twin Platte Natural Resources District.

North Platte Public Schools, the city’s largest tax consumer, pulled its puzzle piece off the table when school board members Monday failed to ratify a 9.7% increase in the district’s tax request.

Interim projected gross tax bills for The Telegraph’s three sample Lincoln County agricultural operations won’t be covered in this update, due to a lack of updated data from rural governments outside North Platte.

While half of the city’s eight taxing entities have finalized their budgets, their combined decisions lowered tax bills by only about $1 to $4 for the three homes The Telegraph tracks each year.

Slightly higher requests by the fair board and ESU 16 — which account for just 0.4% and 0.7% of city tax bills respectively — eroded the impact of the City Council’s Sept. 7 adoption of its first reduced tax request in eight years.

Board members of Twin Platte NRD, which takes up about 1% of the local tax-bill pie, kept their tax request unchanged for a ninth straight year.

As a result, The Telegraph’s projected gross tax bills remain about where they were after the largely offsetting impacts of 2023’s changes in individual and government-wide taxable values.

Here’s a quick look at current estimates:

Home 1 (north): As previous stories have noted in this year’s tax-tracker series, this home north of the Union Pacific tracks saw its valuation fall 3.1% — due to an assessor’s downgrade in its condition — while many North Platte homes absorbed double-digit increases.

Its owners are looking at about an 11.4% gross tax cut with four governments’ taxing decisions still to be finalized. The 1½-story home, with a $114,007 taxable value, was built in 1914 and has three bedrooms and a full basement.

Home 2 (west) and Home 3 (southwest): Both homes south of the Union Pacific tracks saw projected 11.5% tax boosts under their new 2023 valuations chopped to 2% once total taxable values were set. Both are still at that percentage after the first four governments’ recent budget votes.

Home 2, a one-story, two-bedroom 1960 home with no basement, has a $122,177 taxable value. It’s located near Westfield Shopping Center, while the four-bedroom, two-story Home 3, valued at $331,435, sits to Home 2’s west and south. It has no basement.

The next batch of local budgets won’t be approved until September’s last week. Lincoln County and the North Platte Airport Authority both will set their tax requests Sept. 25, while the Mid-Plains Community College Area will follow suit Sept. 27. Budgets must be finalized by Sept. 30.

Instead of being one of the first local governing boards to finalize its tax request, North Platte’s school board — which did approve its 2023-24 budget Monday — now will be the last.

A special board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday features a public hearing on a lower tax request. It would seek 6.7% more from property owners — 3 percentage points lower than the first request — than they paid in 2022-23.

Board members don’t expect to take a final vote on that figure until their regular meeting Oct. 9, four days before final tax requests must be in the hands of county clerks.

County boards can ratify final 2023 property tax rates for all local governments on or after Oct. 20.