North Platte-based Testing Ag Performance Solutions benefits farmers across multi-state region

He said sorghum could be an important part of the future.

“If we ever get to a point where we have limited allocations of how much water we can pump,” Burr said, “sorghum, to me, would be a crop that allows you to produce grain with a limited or lower amount of water than corn would.”

Sorghum, Burr said, is in the mix in terms of crop existence in a drought or limited water environment.

“Corn in this area requires 23 to 25 inches of water to be fully watered,” Burr said. “Soybeans, maybe an inch or two below that, and sorghum 3 to 4 inches below that.”

The TAPS program is adding a few more slots to the pivot irrigated corn competition.

“So if anybody is interested in competing, get in touch with us because those spots will fill up pretty quickly,” Burr said. “Our sorghum competition is going from a fully irrigated competition to both a dryland and an irrigated competition.”

He said it would be interesting for producers to see the differences between dryland plots for sorghum or fully irrigated plots of sorghum.

The bottom line is profitability, Burr said.