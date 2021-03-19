North Platte-based Testing Ag Performance Solutions benefits farmers across multi-state region

Producers across several states reap the benefits from the Testing Ag Performance Solutions program that began at the West Central Research and Extension Center in 2017.
Chuck Burr, crops and water Extension educator, recently received the Sorghum Industry Award from the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Association for his and his team’s work with TAPS.
The program focuses on pivot irrigated corn competition, surface drip irrigated corn competition and the sorghum competition, dryland and irrigated.
“We’re starting to see some food grade sorghum hybrids coming out now,” Burr said. “That might help open that market up, sorghum cookies or sorghum pancakes or whatever, even alcohol production.”
The competitions give producers the opportunity to try out various management decisions on plots set up at WCREC in North Platte.
“The TAPS program really allows you to make some changes in your management strategies to see it play out in the competition,” Burr said. “If it doesn’t work out, so you didn’t win the war, no big deal, but you didn’t lose the farm either.”
Producers in the competitions make six management decisions throughout the season: crop insurance selection, hybrid selection, seeding rate selection, nitrogen management plan, irrigation management and crop marketing.
“All the decisions are implemented on three small replicated plots in one field at the West Central Research Extension and Education Center here in North Platte,” Burr said. “Having it all in the same field almost eliminates any differences due to soil type, weather or rainfall.”
Burr said WCREC tracks the agronomic decisions and at the end of the year calculates yields and profitability.
“The exciting thing for me is to look back on the results to see who was the most profitable,” Burr said, “who was the most efficient and what management decisions they made throughout the year that helped lead to that recognition.”
The other thing that the TAPS program does, Burr said, is help participants identify the strengths and weaknesses in their management strategies for their own farming operations.
“They can learn pretty quickly if they’re putting on too much nitrogen or maybe not enough water, or maybe not spending enough time looking forward at grain markets throughout the year,” Burr said. “They can see if somebody has done those things more successfully than them, and we actually put a dollar value on it.”
He said that can pique their interest quickly.
“They might say, ‘Hey, this is an area I really need to focus on this year,’” Burr said.
Burr said planning and understanding what other producers are doing are critical to success.
“As an example of that, within our report we’ll have number of bushels return versus seed cost,” Burr said. “How much money are you spending on your hybrid and your seeding rate, and what kind of yield did that produce in the end.”
Knowing and understanding the data can help producers make decisions.
“For example, if you need to do some more research on hybrid selection and seeding rate,” Burr said, “and maybe fine-tune that strategy in terms what you’re planning in how many seeds per acre you plant.”
The benefit garnered by producers doesn’t necessarily come in one year.
“We really recommend being in TAPS for multiple seasons,” Burr said. “That first year you kind of test out your management strategies, maybe see what areas you need to focus on.”
The next year, he said, come back and try something different. The first year the producer perhaps learned he put on too much nitrogen, which increases his expense.
“Come back and look the next year at, well maybe I’m going to change my nitrogen management plan,” Burr said. “I’m going to put on less up front and do more chemigation and see if I can get by with, say, 30 pounds less nitrogen.”
After that second year, the producer can see how that played out and think about doing that on his own farming operation.
“We don’t expect people to make huge changes in their operation after being in TAPS one year,” Burr said. “It should be a progression. See what you need to work on and maybe use the TAPS program the next year to try out new strategy to see if it plays out.”
Burr said it may take a couple of years to implement changes.
“There’s obviously a lot of risk involved in making changes in your management strategies,” Burr said. “But with risk comes opportunity for profit too.”
Maintaining status quo is not a good thing, Burr said, because producers always need to be progressing.
“It’s not just status quo, because if you’re not changing, your neighbors are,” Burr said. “If they’re getting more profitable, they’re the ones at the land auction buying the land, where maybe you can’t swing the deal.”
As to the growth of sorghum production, Burr said it tends to follow a rainfall pattern. “We’ve had pretty good moisture the past couple of years,” Burr said. “Now we’re in that limited water, drought scenario. There are quite a few producers looking at growing sorghum in 2021 just because of limited soil water stored in the profile as we get into the planting season.”
He said sorghum could be an important part of the future.
“If we ever get to a point where we have limited allocations of how much water we can pump,” Burr said, “sorghum, to me, would be a crop that allows you to produce grain with a limited or lower amount of water than corn would.”
Sorghum, Burr said, is in the mix in terms of crop existence in a drought or limited water environment.
“Corn in this area requires 23 to 25 inches of water to be fully watered,” Burr said. “Soybeans, maybe an inch or two below that, and sorghum 3 to 4 inches below that.”
The TAPS program is adding a few more slots to the pivot irrigated corn competition.
“So if anybody is interested in competing, get in touch with us because those spots will fill up pretty quickly,” Burr said. “Our sorghum competition is going from a fully irrigated competition to both a dryland and an irrigated competition.”
He said it would be interesting for producers to see the differences between dryland plots for sorghum or fully irrigated plots of sorghum.
The bottom line is profitability, Burr said.
“That’s why our highest monetary award is profitability, because everything comes back to profit,” Burr said. “If you’re not making money, you’re not going to be farming very much longer. You’ve got to make enough money to feed the family, keep your business afloat, so you can continue to farm and enjoy the lifestyle that we love in agriculture.”
For more information about entering the TAPS program, send an email to TAPS@unl.ed or go to the taps.unl.edu/taps-farm-management-competitions website.