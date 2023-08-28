To probably no one’s surprise, the local governments serving North Platte will have notably larger total taxable property values to work with in setting their 2023-24 budgets this next month.

But there’s a positive flip side — at least for the moment — for property owners whose individual taxable values leapt in June.

The Telegraph’s second tax-tracker chart of this year’s “budget season” shows that those higher total valuations — ranging from 7.2% to 15.8% in North Platte — will largely blunt the impacts of the city’s widespread double-digit boosts in individual 2023 valuations.

Accordingly, 2023-24 tax requests by North Platte and Lincoln County local governments will once more decide whether or how much actual property tax bills in December go up.

The newspaper’s first projected gross 2023 tax bills for a half-dozen sample properties — three North Platte homes and three Lincoln County agricultural operations — applied June’s new individual taxable values to 2022 budget and tax figures.

If none of those other figures would have changed, two of the homes and one of the ag operations would have been in line for double-digit percentage increases in their gross tax bills.

But as an Aug. 12 Telegraph story also stated, total taxable values were also bound to go up substantially. That produces larger total “tax bases” from which local governments can collect property taxes to cover what they can’t finance from other sources of income.

That part of west central Nebraska’s 2023 property tax equations was finalized by county assessors Aug. 21, after the region’s county boards heard individual valuation protests.

So now that all the new valuation factors are known, here’s where projected gross tax bills stand for The Telegraph’s sample homes:

Homes 2 and 3 both saw would-be 11.5% tax increases cut to 2% once total taxable values were factored in. Both are south of the Union Pacific tracks, with Home 2 located west of Westfield Shopping Center and Home 3 west and south of Home 2.

Home 1, which sits north of the U.P. tracks, would be in line for an 11.4% gross tax cut — deeper than its initial 3.1% projection — should none of the eight local governments change its tax request from 2022-23. Home 1 was one of a few in its area to see its 2023 valuation drop after the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office updated its physical records north of the tracks.

A similar story is playing out — albeit with different sets of local governments — for the three sample ag operations The Telegraph introduced to its budget-season coverage last December.

Ag 1, a seven-parcel ranch operation northwest of Sutherland, was looking at a 10.1% gross tax boost based just on those parcels’ new valuations. Like Homes 2 and 3 in North Platte, its increase has dropped to 2% pending 2023-24 budget decisions.

The other two ag operations, each with eight parcels of mixed types, have seen the ink on their tax-bill projections lighten from black to red. Ag 2, southeast of Maxwell, now would enjoy an interim 0.4% cut instead of a 7.4% increase. For Ag 3, north and west of Wallace, a 5.5% boost has flipped to a 2.7% cut for now.

With that, the stage shifts to local government meeting rooms.

Nebraska’s property tax consumers have until Sept. 30 to adopt final 2023-24 budgets and submit them to the state auditor’s office. Their tax requests will determine the actual property tax rates on which 2023 taxes will be collected.

North Platte Public Schools, which accounts for the majority of tax bills inside city limits, will hold a public hearing on its 2023-24 budget at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The City Council will be next to unveil its proposed budget during its regular meeting Sept. 5. Both will take final budget votes later, with the council’s adoption vote set for a Sept. 7 special meeting.

Budget hearings and votes are planned between Sept. 11 and 27 for the other six local governments: the Lincoln County Agricultural Society, Educational Service Unit 16, the Twin Platte Natural Resources District, the North Platte Airport Authority, Lincoln County government and the Mid-Plains Community College Area.

As budget season progresses, The Telegraph will periodically update its tax-tracker tables in future print editions and on nptelegraph.com. We hope you’ll stay with us to see what happens.