Forty people crowded into the photograph in Kearney Tuesday night after North Platte received its second top statewide honor in three years for its multiyear economic offensive.

That number, and the breadth of community leadership visible in that photo, tells much about why Nebraska’s eyes are on the forks of the Platte.

Nebraska Diplomats, with nearly 300 statewide business executives and community leaders, named North Platte its 2023 Nebraska Community of the Year at an evening banquet capping the opening day of its two-day Governor’s Ag and Economic Development Summit.

The award, presented by Gov. Jim Pillen and Nebraska Diplomats President Desiree Wineland, came two years after then-Gov. Pete Ricketts gave North Platte the Governor’s Showcase Community Award in April 2021.

Six other Nebraska business leaders or organizations were honored during the banquet, recognizing the state’s best agricultural, commercial and industrial achievements.

But the annual conference’s spotlight was squarely on North Platte, as one could see during a breakout session detailing the community’s efforts to make the cattle-producer-driven Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant a reality.

Construction of the 875-employee, 1,500-head-per-day plant was proposed in March 2021 and began last November, with an expected opening in 2025. It’s expected to lure an additional 1,040 jobs indirectly to North Platte.

While Sustainable Beef has captured a healthy share of statewide attention, banquet MC and Aksarben Foundation Executive Director Dan Curran cited several other high-profile projects in North Platte and Lincoln County over the past few years:

The four-year, $4 million effort to freshen and renovate North Platte’s late 1800s-early 1900s downtown into the Canteen District, now also a national historic district.

Rev Development LLC’s transformation, now in its third year, of the faltering Platte River Mall into the District 177 residential-retail development. The project’s estimated investment has grown to $85 million.

City and county leaders’ development of an industrial rail park just east of Hershey, designated Nebraska’s first “inland port authority” in February. It’s expected to have a $1.8 billion economic impact and create up to 1,000 jobs.

The Nebraska National Guard’s new $3 million readiness center at recently annexed Lee Bird Field, which is replacing the city’s 1955 armory at 1700 N. Jeffers St.

The continued growth of Great Plains Health, which now employs 1,200 people. Curran cited GPH’s completion of a new $150 million medical tower, ongoing construction of a $30 million primary care center and plans for a $6.8 million neurosurgery clinic and a Sports & Therapy and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Center.

The three-stage “Shot in the Arm” housing incentive partnership, powered by the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., that has helped to build 500 new housing units since 2015.

Several new subdivisions are further attacking an acute housing shortage first identified in a 2018 city-county study and expected to grow as the beef plant, rail park, District 177 and other enterprises gradually come online.

Not mentioned in Tuesday night’s presentation were North Platte voters’ resounding 2020 renewal of the city’s sales tax-funded Quality Growth Fund for economic development and decisive 2022 approval of a special half-cent sales tax to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, upgrade Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

Also still playing out is a four-year-old multiproject initiative by Grand Island-based Chief Industries. Its Chief Development Inc. affiliate has completed the Iron Trail Industrial Park at Twin Rivers Business Park and won city annexation in June of land where it plans to build a senior-living complex.

Another Chief-related entity, C&L Land LLC, helped settle a quarter-century of local controversy in 2021 by buying the formerly city-owned but flood-prone Iron Eagle Golf Course bordering Chief’s senior-living site.

North Platte’s top three elected leaders — Mayor Brandon Kelliher, Lincoln County Board Chairman Jerry Woodruff and state Sen. Mike Jacobson — accepted the award to the applause of an overall contingent of 50 North Platte community leaders and some 500 attendees at the dinner.

Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said the award was possible because hundreds of community members pulled together on multiple projects.

“This is due to a total team effort,” said Person, who joined the chamber in 2015 after helping Sidney nurture and capitalize on its homegrown Cabela’s sporting goods chain as Sidney-Cheyenne County economic development director and then Sidney city manager.

“It has been a wonderful partnership between the city of North Platte, Lincoln County, the state of Nebraska, the North Platte development corporation and the chamber’s 660 members. We’re humbled and exceptionally honored to be recognized by the top economic development organization in the state, the Nebraska Diplomats.”

North Platte’s successes are drawing in prominent out-of-town economic partners, which Curran also noted in presenting the Community of the Year Award.

One of North Platte’s few recent economic successes before 2015 was the 2003 opening of the Walmart Distribution Center. It paid off when Walmart itself took a minority stake in Sustainable Beef in August 2022 and committed to sell the majority of the plant’s production.

Person has often cited Union Pacific’s critical role in enabling the Hershey rail park. After decades of reluctance to risk logistical interference with Bailey Yard, U.P. leaders helped locate the best site for a rail park just beyond the yard’s 8-mile-long footprint.

The Legislature made possible $30 million in state matching funds for the park’s development in 2021, a year after chamber-sparked studies began.

Lincoln County commissioners, taking advantage of a separate 2021 bill by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, helped secure one of the state’s first two “inland port authority” designations so the rail park can offer streamlined customs services for incoming and outgoing products around the world.

County Board members also donated $4.5 million from the county’s share of federal COVID-19 aid so the chamber could buy the former Greenbrier Rail Services plant and its already existing U.P. rail spur. It’ll serve as headquarters for the Nebraska International Port of the Plains authority, which has been organized under county auspices and held its initial meeting July 31.

City and county leaders are recruiting an anchor project — preferably a soybean oil “crush” plant — around which to begin rail-park construction.

Kelliher, who took office as mayor in December 2020, said local leaders have focused on value-added agriculture and North Platte’s key logistical position as home of the world’s largest rail yard.

“There was a conscious effort to bring things that we considered value-added or logistics-related,” said the GPH chief information officer, whose mayoral predecessor Dwight Livingston also aided the start of North Platte’s turnaround before leaving office.

But a critical ingredient in the momentum has been that “North Platte is a town that wants to see some growth,” Kelliher added.

“It’s the Canteen Spirit,” referring to the can-do teamwork that propelled North Platte’s World War II Canteen into a region-wide, 125-community effort from 1941 to 1946.

Tuesday’s award “talks about the synergy, the energy and the willingness to work together” that has flowered in North Platte, Woodruff added. “There are people who have the community interest at heart.”

Jacobson, founder of North Platte-based NebraskaLand Bank and a senator since February 2022, praised Person’s role in unleashing the city’s and county’s potential.

“I’m really happy for Gary Person, who has worked his tail off” by building positive attitudes and community teamwork, Jacobson said.

Because of his efforts and those of many others, “people are willing to invest capital” in North Platte, the senator added. “I can’t give Gary enough credit.”

This story includes reporting from Mike Konz of the Kearney Hub.